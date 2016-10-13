Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AHW Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Bmm Cements Ltd ST Bk FacBG/LC^ ProvCARE A3+ 100 Assigned
^ Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee to be provided by
Sagar Cements Limited (rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+ ).
Buddha Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Revised from
CARE A4
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 250 Revised from
CARE A3
HEC Infra Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed
Honest Enterprise Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed
Jindal Itf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 250 Revised from
CARE A3
JSW Infrastructure ST Bk Fac (NFB- CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed
LC/BG)
JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac - NFB CARE A1 650 Reaffirmed
(LC/BG)
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Kothari Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 14955 Reaffirmed
KPL Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+ 3150 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided / proposed to be provided
by Kothari Products Limited (KPL; rated 'CARE A-' and 'CARE A
Kpl Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ProvCARE A2+ 1850 Reaffirmed
(Proposed) *
*rating for the proposed facilities is "Provisional" and will be confirmed upon the execution of
the corporate guarantee and submission of requisite document to the satisfaction of CARE.
Lotus Texpark Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO)^ 90 Revised from
CARE A2+
^ The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee from Trident Limited
Mohan Spintex India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 117.4 Reaffirmed
Nava Bharat Energy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 625 Reaffirmed
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 REAffirmed
Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed
Bk limits
Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. LtST Bk Fac CARE A2 47 Revised from
CARE A3+
Reliance Communication Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 11800 Placed on
Ltd Credit Watch
Sagar Cements Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Revised from
CARE A3
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 648.3 Rating placed
on Credit
Watch
Stone India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 193 Reaffirmed
SW Dharamtar Port Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB - CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed
LC/BG)
Timarpur Okhla Waste Management CompanST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Trident Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3500 Revised from
CARE A2+
Wellknown Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9470 Reaffirmed
Wellknown Polyesters Ltd CP CARE A1 2000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahw Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 750 Reaffirmed
Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.1 Reaffirmed
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 80 Reaffirmed
BMM Cements Ltd LT InstrumentsNCD@ CARE BBB 1500 Revised from
CARE BBB-
@ Backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee provided by Sagar Cements
Limited (rated 'CARE BBB/CARE A3+').
BMM Cements Ltd LT Bk FacTL@ CARE BBB 867 Revised from
CARE BBB-
@ Backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee provided by Sagar Cements
Limited (rated 'CARE BBB/CARE A3+').
BMM Cements Ltd LT Bk FacCC^ ProvCARE BBB 260 Revised from
Provisional
CARE BBB-
^ Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee to be provided by
Sagar Cements Limited (rated 'CARE BBB/CARE A3+').
Buddha Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Revised from
CARE BB
Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - 1000 Withdrawn
Canpac Multi-Ply Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ ProvCARE BBB- 236.7 Assigned
@ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of proposed unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee of Canpac Trends Private Limited (CTPL; rated: CARE BBB- / CARE
A3)
Canpac Trends Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 104.7 Assigned
Canpac Trends Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 222.8 Assigned
Creativeline Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A^ 6.6 Revised from
CARE A-
^ The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee from Trident Limited
Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA 2000 Revised from
NCDs CARE AA-
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE A+ 3000 Assigned
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE A+ 420 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd NCD CARE A+ 166.7 Revised from
CARE AA-
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd NCD CARE A+ 306.5 Revised from
CARE AA-
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd PTC (PTCs)* CARE A+/A1+ 222 Revised from
CARE
AA-/Reaffirmed
*PTCs issued by Jindal ITF Limited CCD PTC Trust, backed CCDs issued by Jindal ITF Limited
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB- 2030.9 Reaffirmed
Gmr Hyderabad Vijaywada Expressway PvtLT Bk Fac CARE D 16555 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gmr Hyderabad Vijaywada Expressway PvtST Bk Fac CARE D 870 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Goyal Cotton Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83.7 Assigned
Hec Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 164.6 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Honest Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 164 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Tamilnadu Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60800 Reaffirmed
Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE A+ 3000 Assigned
Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A+ 420 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Jindal Itf Ltd NCD CARE A+ 166.7 Revised from
CARE AA-
Jindal Itf Ltd NCD CARE A+ 306.5 Revised from
CARE AA-
Jindal Itf Ltd PTC (PTCs)* CARE A+/A1+ 222 Revised from
CARE
AA-/Reaffirmed
*PTCs issued by Jindal ITF Limited CCD PTC Trust, backed CCDs issued by Jindal ITF Limited
Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 2030.9 Reaffirmed
Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- 1867.5 Reaffirmed
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by JITF Urban
Infrastructure Services Ltd (JUISL).
Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Fac* CARE BBB- 1070 Reaffirmed
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by JITF Urban
Infrastructure Services Ltd (JUISL).
Jitf Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac* ProvCARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
* proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by
JITF Urban Infrastructure Services Ltd (JUISL).
Jitf Urban Infrastructure Services LtdNCDs* CARE A+ 366.7 Assigned
*backed by Put Right provided by Jindal Saw Limited (J Saw: rated CARE A+ and CAREA1+) for
timely repayment of principal, redemption premium and interest obligatins.
Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 260 Reaffirmed
Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 300 Reaffirmed
JSW Infrastructure LT NCD CARE A+ 2620 Reaffirmed
JSW Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1270 Reaffirmed
JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 18100 Reaffirmed
Kalanikethan Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 724.3 Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 233.6 Reaffirmed
Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 112.3 Reaffirmed
Kothari Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 45 Reaffirmed
Lotus Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO)^ 1032.8 Revised from
CARE A-
^ The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee from Trident Limited
Madhav (Phoolsagar Niwas Shahpura LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1052.8 Reaffirmed
Corridor) Highways Pvt Ltd
Madhav (Phoolsagar Niwas Shahpura LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Corridor) Highways Pvt Ltd
Madhav (Sehora Silodi Corridor) LT Bk Fac CARE A- 549.3 Reaffirmed
Highways Pvt Ltd
Medplus Health Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 430 Reaffirmed
Metro Agro Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mohan Spintex India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3481.8 Reaffirmed
Mohan Spintex India Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 60 Assigned
Nava Bharat Energy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3160.2 Reaffirmed
Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 650 Revised from
CARE BBB
Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 868.4 Revised from
CARE BBB/A3+
Navayuga Quazigund Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22094.1 Reaffirmed
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 585.5 Revised from
CARE B+
Palimarwar Solar Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 405.2 Reaffirmed
Parnika Commercial And Estates Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Parnika Commercial And Estates Pvt LtdLT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 600 Reaffirmed
Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned
Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 50 Reaffirmed
Pinnacle Hospitals India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 334.5 Assigned
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB- 810.6 Reaffirmed
limits
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Long/ST Bk limits CARE BBB-/A3 215 Reaffirmed
Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Priti Gems Exports Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Assigned
Priti Gems Exports Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned
Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 8750 Reaffirmed
Punjab And Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed
(Basel-III)
Ram India Mittal Township Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned
Reliance Big Tv Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 900 Placed on
Credit Watch
Renew Solar Energy (Karnataka) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3302.2 Assigned
Rice Tech Agro Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2275.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.1 Assigned
Shanti Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 239.5 Assigned
Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.4 Reaffirmed
Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2332.5 Rating placed
on Credit
Watch
Sri Ganeshwara Rice Tech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 193.8 Reaffirmed
Stone India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 344.8 Reaffirmed
SW Dharamtar Port Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A 750 Revised from
Subordinated debt CARE A+
SW Dharamtar Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2050 Reaffirmed
Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation LtBond Issues - - Withdrawn
Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation LtBond Issues* CARE A- 10000 Reaffirmed
*The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and
payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN)
Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation LtBond Issues^ CARE A- 691 Reaffirmed
^The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and
payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN)
Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation LtBond Issues^ CARE A- 5309 Assigned
^The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and
payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN)
Tejas Agro Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 128.7 Assigned
The Gvmc Public Health Employees LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned
Mutually Aided Thrift And Credit
Co-Operative Society Ltd
Timarpur Okhla Waste Management CompanLT Bk FacTL CARE A+ 490 Revised from
Pvt Ltd CARE AA-
Timarpur Okhla Waste Management CompanLT Bk FacECB CARE BBB- 954.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Timarpur Okhla Waste Management CompanLT Bk FacCC CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Trident Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 23348.5 Revised from
CARE A-
Trident Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 12000 Revised from
CARE A-/A2+
Vascular Therapeutics (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Vijay Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Revised from
CARE BB-
Vijay Steel Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 80 Revised from
CARE BB-/A4
Wellknown Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 16817.5 Reaffirmed
Yogiraj Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
