Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A3+ 400 Reaffirmed
Fund Based
Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10100 Reaffirmed
(Non-fund based)
Blue Star Ltd CP (standalone) CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Ceat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Ceat Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*The aggregate CP outstanding and other working capital borrowings shall be within
the sanctioned fund based limits of Rs. 500 crore.
Dee Development Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1530 Reaffirmed
Eco Cements Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Suspension
revoked and
rating
reaffirmed
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A1+ 460 Reaffirmed
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 60000 Revised from
CARE A1+
Haldia Energy Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1 2000 Assigned
Haldia Energy Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1 3000 Assigned
*HEL maintains that the aggregate outstanding under CP and cash credit shall be
within the sanctioned fund based limit
Il&Fs Renewable Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac- TL CARE A1(SO) ^ 9000 Reaffirmed
^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee extended by IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd. (IEDCL, rated CARE A+)
to the short-term bank facilities of IREL.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY17)
Indicon Westfalia Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed
Iup Jindal Metals And Alloys Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5850 Reaffirmed
Krishna Buildestates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned
Mercator Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1125.1 Revised from
CARE A2+
Mercator Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 1240 Revised from
CARE A2+ (SO)
Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt Ltd ST Instruments CARE A1+ 3000 * Reaffirmed
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company.
Navneet Education Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bk limits
Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1 120 Revised from
Bk limits CARE A2+
Nocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Nocil Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company
O. P. Jindal Global University Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Revised from
CARE A3+ ;
Removed
from
credit watch
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
working capital
limits)
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (standalone) ^ CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
^Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned
fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the standalone CP issue
of Rs.50 crore. SEL has confirmed that the total of utilisation of fund-based working
capital limits (within consortium) and outstanding of CP issued shall not exceed 'the
sanctioned fund-based working capital limits under consortium or drawing power',
whichever is lower.
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB- (FD) 300 Reaffirmed
Instruments (FD)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antony Road Transport Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned
Bhadresh Agro Venture Ltd Bk facility Withdrawn
Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 1364.5 Reaffirmed
Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB+ 1420 Reaffirmed
Based
Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 2522.9 Reaffirmed
Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
based
Ceat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 9550 Revised from
CARE AA-
Ceat Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 2000 Revised from
CARE AA-
Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 641.9 Reaffirmed
Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A25710 Reaffirmed
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9532.1 Reaffirmed
Eco Cements Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 291.5 Suspension
revoked and
rating revised
from CARE BB-
Ecoplus Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 589.1 Suspension
revoked and
rating revised
from CARE
Gail (India) Ltd LT Bonds - Series CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
2012
Gail (India) Ltd LT Bonds - Series CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
2015
Gail (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Gail (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 39500 Reaffirmed
A1+
Gmr Bajoli Holi Hydropower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 13800 Reaffirmed
Gmr Bajoli Holi Hydropower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Fund based)
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE AA- 650 Revised from
CARE A+
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd CP issue* Withdrawn*
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company
Gravity Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 171.5 Revised from
CARE BB
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs* CARE A 10000 Revised from
CARE AA-
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs$ CARE A 10000 Revised from
CARE AA-
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 157170.4Revised from
CARE AA
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 40000 Revised from
CARE AA
Haldia Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 36460 Reaffirmed
Haridwar Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9810.9 Reaffirmed
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 15700 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY07)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 24210 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY08)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 48790 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY09)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 45298.3 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY10)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 57314.7 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY11)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 113850 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY12)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 81060.4 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY13)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 88283.4 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY14)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 26250 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY15)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 192000 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY16)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 409850 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY17)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing Withdrawn*
Programme (FY15)
* Rating has been withdrawn since there is no outstanding under the said issue.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing Withdrawn*
Programme (FY16)
* Rating has been withdrawn since there is no outstanding under the said issue.
Indicon Westfalia Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 100 Reaffirmed
Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) * 4200 Reaffirmed
*The credit enhancement is in the form of put option wherein the lenders of the
above rated facility of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB) would require
Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Limited (MIPL) to purchase the said facility and/or
any interest due to be paid referred to as the put amount, within 15 days of exercise
of the Put Option viz T+15 (final legal maturity with T as the due date of debt
servicing for IRB) throughout the tenure of the facility. The credit enhancement
also factors the Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) in case of exercise
of the above put option
Iup Jindal Metals And Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
Kesoram Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 13150 Reaffirmed
Kesoram Industries Ltd Optionally CARE BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed
Convertible
Redeemable PS
Krishna Buildestates Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 100 Assigned
A3
Lanco Babandh Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 83440 Reaffirmed
Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE D 7500 Reaffirmed
Bk Fac (Non-Fund
Based)
Leopard Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 355.5 Revised from
CARE BB-
Leopard Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A442.5 Revised from
CARE BB-/
CARE A4
Malwa Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)# 92.2 Revised from
CARE BBB+(SO)
#backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by
Dee Development Engineers Limited (rated CARE A-/ CARE A2 )
Mercator Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11998.3 Revised from
CARE A-
Mercator Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB 1500 Revised from
CARE A-
Mercator Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 992 Revised from
CARE A-
Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 13150 Revised from
CARE AA+
Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL Withdrawn^
^Withdrawal of Rs.68.25 crore Term loan facilities as the company has fully repaid
the aforementioned bank facilities in full and there is no outstanding under
the said bank facilities
Navneet Education Ltd LT /ST Bk limits CARE AA+/CARE 3000 Reaffirmed
A1+
Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk limits CARE A 70 Revised from
CARE A-
Nocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1425 Revised from
CARE AA-
O. P. Jindal Global University LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2800 Reaffirmed
Quagel Chemicals (Bhavnagar) Pvt Ltd Bk facility Withdrawn
Raj Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned
Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 464.1 Revised from
CARE BBB ;
Removed from
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 9517.9 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
Programme - FY05
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 35841 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
Programme - FY06
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 3148 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
Programme - FY07
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 15683 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
Programme - FY08
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 99213 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY09
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 136607.8Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY10
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 157981 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY11
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 70000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY17
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 258625.5Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY12
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 360000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY13
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 370000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY14
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 410000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY15
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 365000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY16
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 150000 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme - FY17
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market Withdrawn*
Borrowing
programme - FY16*
* Withdrawal of short term ratings for FY16 Market Borrowing Programme as there is
no outstanding under the said issue
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5266.8 Reaffirmed
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 2700 Reaffirmed
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 18000 Reaffirmed
A1+
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD@ CARE A+ (SO) 5005.4 Reaffirmed
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD@ CARE A+ (SO) 3000 Assigned
Shine Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned
Venus Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk facility Suspended
Venus Stampings Pvt Ltd Bk facility Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
