Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gmmco Ltd CP Issue# CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed # Carved out of the sanctioned fund based working capital limits Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Havells India Ltd Corporate CARE CGR 2+ - Assigned Governance Rating Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk FacNon-FB - CARE A1 (SO) 100 Reaffirmed ST-BG/LC ^ ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Indianoil Lng Pvt Ltd Compulsorily CARE AAA(SO)3 3265 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures 1) Magma Itl Finance Ltd CP (CP) Issue CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed [reduced from 300.0] Rattanindia Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2500 Revised from CARE A3 (Reduced from Rs.265.00 CR) Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.23 CR) Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 215 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP (CP) issue/ST CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Debt* *The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund based working capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund based limits or the Drawing Power at any point of time. Sri Venkateswara Constructions Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Assigned Timco Steel Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 48 Assigned Allcargo Shipping Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB -TL CARE AA (SO) 420 Reaffirmed Allcargo Shipping Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE AA (SO) 20 Reaffirmed Limits Axis Bank Ltd. Infrastructure CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds I Axis Bank Ltd. Infrastructure CARE AAA 35000 Assigned Bonds II Crossword Bookstores Ltd Proposed NCD issue - - Reaffirmed Crossword Bookstores Ltd Bk facility - LT CARE A(SO) 50* Reaffirmed loans * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Shopper Stop Ltd. (SSL) Crossword Bookstores Ltd Bk facility FB - CARE A(SO) 10* Reaffirmed LT/ ST-Working /CARE A1(SO) Capital Limits * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Shopper Stop Ltd. (SSL) Crossword Bookstores Ltd Bk facility FB - CARE A(SO) 80** Reaffirmed LT/ ST-Working /CARE A1(SO) Capital Limits **To be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Garmef LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 52.5 Assigned / A4 Reaffirmed Gmmco Ltd Proposed NCD Issue*- - Withdrawn *The company has not placed the NCD Gmmco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6839.9 Reaffirmed Gmmco Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 5000 Reaffirmed A1+ Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.25 crore] Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4259.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.481.43 crore) Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-TL - - Reaffirmed Hypercity Retail India Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Hypercity Retail India Ltd NCD^ CARE A (SO) 500 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk FacFB - LT/ CARE A(SO) 400 Reaffirmed ST-CC ^ /CARE A1(So) ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk FacFB - LT-TL ^ CARE A+(SO) 1658.3 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk Fac-FB-LT-TL$ CARE BBB+(SO) 192.5 Reaffirmed $Backed by letter of comfort of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk FacFB-LT/ST $ CARE BBB+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A2(SO) $Backed by letter of comfort of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Ineos Styrolution India Ltd [Formerly LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 124 Reaffirmed Known As Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd] (reduced from 17.40 CR) Ineos Styrolution India Ltd [Formerly LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 1650 Reaffirmed Known As Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd] A1+ (reduced from 190.50 CR) Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+ (SO) 6425 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt Ltd Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A+ (SO) 2250 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt Ltd Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And Bk Fac - Non Fund CARE A+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt Ltd Based - LT Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And LT/ST Bk CARE A+ /CARE 1500 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt Ltd FacFB/Non-FB A1+ Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And Proposed LT/ST Bk CARE A+ /CARE 565 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt Ltd Fac-FB/Non-FB A1+ Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA- (SO) 4473 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt Ltd Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1750.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.104.09 crore) Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd Subordinated CARE BBB- 70 Revised from Unsecured TL CARE BBB+ (Tier-II Capital) Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 325 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35 CR) Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 808.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 84.48 CR) Oriented Fund-Series 4 Union KBC Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 4 Rattanindia Nasik Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 42400 Revised from CARE BB Rattanindia Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 76921.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 160.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 17.77 CR) Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 321.9 Reaffirmed Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac: ProposedCARE A-(SO) 48.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.73 CR) Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7426.7 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd NCD issue CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Constructions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Tata Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 2500 Reaffirmed A1+ [Enhanced from Rs.50 crore] The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Bond issue* CARE A-(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) Timco Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 53.9 Reaffirmed Urjankur Shree Datta Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A 817.2 Revised from CARE A- [reduced from 100.80] Urjankur Shree Datta Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A 200 Revised from CARE A- Urjankur Shree Tatya Saheb Kore WaranaLT Bk Fac- TL CARE A- 1538.2 Revised from Power Co. Ltd CARE BBB [reduced from 171.55] Urjankur Shree Tatya Saheb Kore WaranaLT Bk Fac- CC CARE A- 193.2 Revised from Power Co. Ltd CARE BBB Vhv Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 683.6 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure And LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 155 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.