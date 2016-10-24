Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Apollo Zipper India Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Axis My India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 550 Revised from CARE A4 Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Assigned Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ 19980.9 Reaffirmed Dish Tv India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyCP Provisional 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A1+* *The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CP (CP) limit* CARE A1+ 500 Assigned *carved out of the sanctioned working capital facilities of the company Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4500 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac- TL CARE A1+ 57 Assigned K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 530 Reaffirmed Kalinga Calciner Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3+ 300 Assigned Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Kujjal Builders Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Assigned Laser Power And Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 510 Reaffirmed Manaj Infraconstruction Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A2 (SO)* 150 Reaffirmed Bk Fac * Based on unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Man Infraconstruction Limited (MIL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2) Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed P.N. Gadgil And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Revised from CARE A2+ Segam Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 30 Assigned Shree Shakti Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 41 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15937.5 Reaffirmed The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) 250000 Reaffirmed *subject to credit enhancement being received in the form of the Letter of Comfort issued by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India (GoI) for the cotton season 2016-17; towards reimbursing any loss on account of MSP operations to be conducted by CCI. Usha Prabha Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Pharma Ltd Long-TL CARE AA 236.6 Reaffirmed Ajanta Pharma Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 750 Reaffirmed A1+ Akshat Agro Milling Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Apollo Zipper India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1621.9 Revised from CARE B Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1000 Revised from CARE A- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD I CARE A+ 500 Revised from CARE A- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD II CARE A+ 700 Revised from CARE A- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD III CARE A+ 330 Revised from CARE A- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD IV CARE A+ 400 Revised from CARE A- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD V CARE A+ 340 Revised from CARE A- Axis My India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9122.5 Revised from CARE B Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Daffodil Techno India Foundation Pvt LBk Fac - - Withdrawn Dbl Ashoknagar Vidisha Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dbl Nadiad Modasa Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 24797.6 Reaffirmed Digboi Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Revised from CARE BBB+ Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 45000 Reaffirmed A2+ Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1540 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 16335.3 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A+ (SO) 400 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD CARE AA (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd *The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD CARE AA (SO)-# 300 Reaffirmed Ltd #The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO)-# 1800 Reaffirmed Ltd #The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyPrincipal CARE PP-MLD AA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Protected Market (SO)* Linked Debentures (PP-MLD) *The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD Provisional 3700 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE AA- (SO)# #The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyLT Bk Fac Provisional 2200 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE AA- (SO)# #The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 6500 Reaffirmed Gourav Energen India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56 Assigned Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd NCD CARE C 1010 Revised from CARE BBB+ Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5130 Revised from CARE BBB+ Guwahati Carbon Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB 165 Revised from CARE BBB+ Guwahati Carbon Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 50 Revised from CARE BBB+/A3+ Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 74564.5 Reaffirmed Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A 2740 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- Non CARE AA 280 Reaffirmed Fund Based Jyothy Laboratories Ltd NCD CARE AA 4000 Revised from CARE AA- K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22.6 Reaffirmed K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 160 Reaffirmed Kalinga Calciner Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Assigned Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Kmv Spaces Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned Kujjal Builders Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1405.5 Revised from CARE B Laser Power And Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Majestic Exports LT Bk Fac / ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 150 Assigned Fac A4+ Manaj Tollway Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB+ (SO) 1700 Reaffirmed Fac * * Based on unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Man Infraconstruction Limited (MIL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2) Maruti Knit Tex LT Bk Fac CARE B 37.6 Assigned Navayuga Bengalooru Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5027.1 Assigned Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Revised from CARE BBB+ Oriental Hotels Ltd NCD CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed P T Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE BB- P.N. Gadgil And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE A 325 Revised from CARE A- P.N. Gadgil And Sons LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 1950 Revised from CARE A-/A2+ Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Segam Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 400 Assigned Shree Shakti Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 765.7 Reaffirmed Spl Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1550 Reaffirmed Usha Prabha Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 486 Reaffirmed V. R. Nachimuthu LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Versant Online Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 29.5 Assigned Visual Percept Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1005.9 Assigned Woodside Parks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA-* 800 Reaffirmed *Backed by pledge of equity shares of Mcleod Russel India Limited (MRIL) and Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL; rated CARE A+ ). Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 24026 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 5260 Reaffirmed (Basel II) Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 25000 Assigned bonds I Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed bonds II Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 35349 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 49000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)