Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
Apollo Zipper India Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 50 Assigned
Axis My India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 550 Revised from
CARE A4
Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Assigned
Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ 19980.9 Reaffirmed
Dish Tv India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyCP Provisional 3000 Reaffirmed
Ltd CARE A1+*
*The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL)
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed
Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CP (CP) limit* CARE A1+ 500 Assigned
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital facilities of the company
Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4500 Reaffirmed
Indianoil Skytanking Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac- TL CARE A1+ 57 Assigned
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 530 Reaffirmed
Kalinga Calciner Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3+ 300 Assigned
Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned
Kujjal Builders Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Assigned
Laser Power And Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 510 Reaffirmed
Manaj Infraconstruction Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A2 (SO)* 150 Reaffirmed
Bk Fac
* Based on unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Man Infraconstruction
Limited (MIL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2)
Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
P.N. Gadgil And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Revised from
CARE A2+
Segam Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 30 Assigned
Shree Shakti Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 41 Reaffirmed
Tata Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15937.5 Reaffirmed
The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) 250000 Reaffirmed
*subject to credit enhancement being received in the form of the Letter of Comfort issued by
Ministry of Textiles, Government of India (GoI) for the cotton season 2016-17; towards
reimbursing any loss on account of MSP operations to be conducted by CCI.
Usha Prabha Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Pharma Ltd Long-TL CARE AA 236.6 Reaffirmed
Ajanta Pharma Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 750 Reaffirmed
A1+
Akshat Agro Milling Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned
Apollo Zipper India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1621.9 Revised from
CARE B
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1000 Revised from
CARE A-
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD I CARE A+ 500 Revised from
CARE A-
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD II CARE A+ 700 Revised from
CARE A-
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD III CARE A+ 330 Revised from
CARE A-
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD IV CARE A+ 400 Revised from
CARE A-
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD V CARE A+ 340 Revised from
CARE A-
Axis My India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9122.5 Revised from
CARE B
Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650.1 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Daffodil Techno India Foundation Pvt LBk Fac - - Withdrawn
Dbl Ashoknagar Vidisha Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Dbl Nadiad Modasa Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 24797.6 Reaffirmed
Digboi Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 45000 Reaffirmed
A2+
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1540 Reaffirmed
(Non-fundbased)
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 16335.3 Reaffirmed
/CARE A1+ (SO)
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A+ (SO) 400 Reaffirmed
/CARE A1+ (SO)
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD CARE AA (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL)
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD CARE AA (SO)-# 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
#The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
(EFSL)
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO)-# 1800 Reaffirmed
Ltd
#The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
(EFSL)
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyPrincipal CARE PP-MLD AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Protected Market (SO)*
Linked Debentures (PP-MLD)
*The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL)
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD Provisional 3700 Reaffirmed
Ltd CARE AA- (SO)#
#The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
(EFSL)
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyLT Bk Fac Provisional 2200 Reaffirmed
Ltd CARE AA- (SO)#
#The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
(EFSL)
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 6500 Reaffirmed
Gourav Energen India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56 Assigned
Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd NCD CARE C 1010 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5130 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Guwahati Carbon Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB 165 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Guwahati Carbon Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 50 Revised from
CARE BBB+/A3+
Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 74564.5 Reaffirmed
Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A 2740 Reaffirmed
Indianoil Skytanking Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- Non CARE AA 280 Reaffirmed
Fund Based
Jyothy Laboratories Ltd NCD CARE AA 4000 Revised from
CARE AA-
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22.6 Reaffirmed
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 160 Reaffirmed
Kalinga Calciner Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Assigned
Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned
Kmv Spaces Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned
Kujjal Builders Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1405.5 Revised from
CARE B
Laser Power And Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed
Majestic Exports LT Bk Fac / ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 150 Assigned
Fac A4+
Manaj Tollway Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB+ (SO) 1700 Reaffirmed
Fac *
* Based on unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Man Infraconstruction
Limited (MIL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2)
Maruti Knit Tex LT Bk Fac CARE B 37.6 Assigned
Navayuga Bengalooru Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5027.1 Assigned
Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Oriental Hotels Ltd NCD CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
P T Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from
CARE BB-
P.N. Gadgil And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE A 325 Revised from
CARE A-
P.N. Gadgil And Sons LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 1950 Revised from
CARE A-/A2+
Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AAA 40000 Reaffirmed
Segam Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 400 Assigned
Shree Shakti Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned
Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 765.7 Reaffirmed
Spl Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed
Tata Communications Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1550 Reaffirmed
Usha Prabha Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 486 Reaffirmed
V. R. Nachimuthu LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned
Versant Online Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 29.5 Assigned
Visual Percept Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1005.9 Assigned
Woodside Parks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA-* 800 Reaffirmed
*Backed by pledge of equity shares of Mcleod Russel India Limited (MRIL) and Eveready Industries
India Limited (EIIL; rated CARE A+ ).
Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 24026 Reaffirmed
Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 5260 Reaffirmed
(Basel II)
Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 25000 Assigned
bonds I
Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed
bonds II
Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 35349 Reaffirmed
Yes Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 49000 Reaffirmed
(Basel III)
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
