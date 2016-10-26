Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BMM Ispat Ltd ST-Bk Fac-LOC CARE A4 3100 Revised from CARE A3 BMM Ispat Ltd ST-Bk Fac-LOC- CARE A4 500 Revised from Proposed CARE A3 Hafsar Trading Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CP issue CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed India Carbon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 729.7 Assigned Infiniti Retail Ltd CP Issue - - Withdrawn Jog Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ladhar Paper Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Pinnae Feeds Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 150 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 Continues on (Standalone) credit watch Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1875 Revised from CARE A3 Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 905 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 85.00 crore) Wockhardt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5963 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 533.80 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aventura Components Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bharat Petroresources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 168030 Reaffirmed BMM Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE B+ 25306.9 Revised from CARE BBB- BMM Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE B+ 1700 Revised from CARE BBB- BMM Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE B+ 800 Revised from CC-Proposed CARE BBB- BNP Paribas Asset Management India BNP Paribas - - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Capital Protection Oriented Fund- Series I BNP Paribas Asset Management India BNP Paribas - - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Capital Protection Oriented Fund- Series II Fairdeal Multifilament Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.2 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Multifilament Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 42.6 Reaffirmed A4 Fontus Water Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hafsar Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned Highbar Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 195.7 Revised from CARE B+ IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A 16915 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A 500 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs) CARE A 15000 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 8900 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)@ CARE AA+ (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed ** Provisional **Backed by a proposed DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated 'CARE AAA/CARE A1+') to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. @Ratings shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Debenture Trust Deed, DSRA Support Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue ## ** CARE AA+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed **Backed by a proposed DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated 'CARE AAA/CARE A1+') to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. ## including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore. IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)** CARE AA+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed **Backed by a proposed DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated 'CARE AAA/CARE A1+') to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)@* CARE AAA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Provisional *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e., Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. @Ratings shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Debenture Trust Deed, DSRA Support Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE. IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)* CARE AAA (SO) 3900 Reaffirmed *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e., Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)#* CARE AAA (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e., Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. # including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore India Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270.3 Assigned Infiniti Retail Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1250 Reaffirmed A1 Jalan Synthetics Bk Fac - - Suspended Jog Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Knowledge Vistas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 Reaffirmed Ladhar Paper Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 118.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.12 Cr) Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 3550 Reaffirmed A3 Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 82.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.21 Cr) Pavanputra Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 413 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.15 Cr) Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 87 Reaffirmed Provisional /CARE A1+ (SO) Provisional (enhanced from 6.20 Cr) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 26000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -1 CARE A+ 8000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -2 CARE A+ 12000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -3 CARE A+ 3650 Continues on credit watch Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 9375 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 892.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 84.24 crore) Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Swarna Pragati Housing Microfinance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Virgo Aluminum Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wockhardt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 7662.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 678.75 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)