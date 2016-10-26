Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BMM Ispat Ltd ST-Bk Fac-LOC CARE A4 3100 Revised from
CARE A3
BMM Ispat Ltd ST-Bk Fac-LOC- CARE A4 500 Revised from
Proposed CARE A3
Hafsar Trading Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CP issue CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed
India Carbon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 729.7 Assigned
Infiniti Retail Ltd CP Issue - - Withdrawn
Jog Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Ladhar Paper Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned
Pinnae Feeds Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 150 Reaffirmed
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Continues on
credit watch
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 Continues on
(Standalone) credit watch
Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1875 Revised from
CARE A3
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 905 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 85.00 crore)
Wockhardt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5963 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 533.80 Cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aventura Components Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Bharat Petroresources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 168030 Reaffirmed
BMM Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE B+ 25306.9 Revised from
CARE BBB-
BMM Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE B+ 1700 Revised from
CARE BBB-
BMM Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE B+ 800 Revised from
CC-Proposed CARE BBB-
BNP Paribas Asset Management India BNP Paribas - - Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd Capital Protection
Oriented Fund- Series I
BNP Paribas Asset Management India BNP Paribas - - Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd Capital Protection
Oriented Fund- Series II
Fairdeal Multifilament Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.2 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Multifilament Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 42.6 Reaffirmed
A4
Fontus Water Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Hafsar Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned
Highbar Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 195.7 Revised from
CARE B+
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A 16915 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A 500 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs) CARE A 15000 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 8900 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)@ CARE AA+ (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed
** Provisional
**Backed by a proposed DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated
'CARE AAA/CARE A1+') to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to
meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately
succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA
obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. @Ratings shall remain
provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as
Debenture
Trust Deed, DSRA Support Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal
Opinion to the
satisfaction of CARE
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue ## ** CARE AA+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
**Backed by a proposed DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated
'CARE AAA/CARE A1+') to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to
meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately
succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA
obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. ##
including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore.
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)** CARE AA+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed
**Backed by a proposed DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated
'CARE AAA/CARE A1+') to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to
meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately
succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA
obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures.
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)@* CARE AAA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
Provisional
*credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall
undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e., Parent) for timely
repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. @Ratings shall remain provisional
till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Debenture Trust
Deed, DSRA Support Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal Opinion
to the
satisfaction of CARE.
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)* CARE AAA (SO) 3900 Reaffirmed
*credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall
undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e., Parent) for timely
repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments.
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue (NCDs)#* CARE AAA (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
*credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall
undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e., Parent) for timely
repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. # including Green shoe option of
Rs.100 crore
India Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270.3 Assigned
Infiniti Retail Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Infiniti Retail Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1250 Reaffirmed
A1
Jalan Synthetics Bk Fac - - Suspended
Jog Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned
Knowledge Vistas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 Reaffirmed
Ladhar Paper Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 118.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 9.12 Cr)
Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 3550 Reaffirmed
A3
Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 82.5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 4.21 Cr)
Pavanputra Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned
Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 413 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 38.15 Cr)
Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 87 Reaffirmed
Provisional
/CARE A1+ (SO)
Provisional
(enhanced from 6.20 Cr)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 26000 Continues on
credit watch
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -1 CARE A+ 8000 Continues on
credit watch
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -2 CARE A+ 12000 Continues on
credit watch
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -3 CARE A+ 3650 Continues on
credit watch
Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 9375 Revised from
A4+ CARE BBB /
CARE A3
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 892.4 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 84.24 crore)
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
/CARE A2
Swarna Pragati Housing Microfinance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Virgo Aluminum Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Wockhardt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 7662.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 678.75 Cr)
