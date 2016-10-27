Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Assigned Patni Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed reduced from 5 CR Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 5 CR Usha Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Assigned Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alipurduar Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8370 Assigned Aruna Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 221.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from 18 CR Bengal & Assam Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1495 Reaffirmed BPCL NCD issue (NCD) I* -- Withdrawn * Initial issue size of Rs.1000 crore the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date BPCL NCD issue (NCD) II CARE AAA 10000 Withdrawn BSC-C&C Kurali Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2279.2 Reaffirmed reduced from 237.96 CR Choudhary Agro Foods Bk Fac -- Suspended Choudhary Brothers Bk Fac -- Suspended Choudhary Brothers (Hanumangarh) Bk Fac -- Suspended Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Issuer rating CARE AA+ (Is) Assigned Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (lease CARE BBB- (SO)@9610 Reaffirmed rental discounting) Removed from credit watch; @based on escrow of rent receivables and other terms of the sanction. Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Lavasa Hotel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 43.8 Reaffirmed Madhupriya Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Reaffirmed Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 127.5 Assigned Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 22.5 Assigned Patni Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Revised from CARE B+ Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2803.9 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 41208.1 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. Sahyog Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Shailja Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Assigned Shiv Aum Steels Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Shree Shivam Attires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 360 Assigned Srishti Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Syndicate Bank Basel III CARE AA- 10000 Assigned Additional Tier I Bonds Syndicate Bank Basel III Tier II CARE AA+ 16000 Assigned Bonds The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.2 Reaffirmed Usha Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135.9 Reaffirmed Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 943.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.