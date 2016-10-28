Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned CESC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed CESC Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed *CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding under CP and cash credit shall be within the sanctioned fund based limit Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.1,250 crore) *Interchangeable between CP issue of Rs.1,250 crore and Short Term Bank Loan (STL) of equivalent amount. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial CP issue / ST debt CARE A1+ 9750 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. programme International Trade Links Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Keventer Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 499 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 42.90 Cr) Maa Uttar Bahini Agro Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Assigned Ltd Orient Abrasives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 130 Revised from CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 10 crore ) Skipper Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 500 Revised from CARE A1 *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Success Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed TRV Global Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Basant City Centre Malls Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed CESC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 14576.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,207.62 Cr) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 21.84 crore) Fast Track Cfs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Assigned Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD issue (LT CARE AAA 3500 Reaffirmed umbrella rating) Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 186.7 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 65665.4 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial PS CARE AAA(RPS) 15000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. International Trade Links Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 245.5 Revised from CARE B+ Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Keventer Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 985.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 95.88 Cr) Keventer Agro Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 551.5 Reaffirmed A3 (Enhanced from 45.15 Cr) Maa Uttar Bahini Agro Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.6 Assigned Ltd Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Mehrab N Irani And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Assigned Nigam Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 55 crore) Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 440.1 Reaffirmed Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1559.9 Reaffirmed A3 Saveera Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 383.9 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 35 Cr) Shivani Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Suspension Revoked and Reaffirmed Siti Networks Ltd (Formerly Known As LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1500 Reaffirmed Siti Cable Network Ltd) Siti Networks Ltd (Formerly Known As LT Fac@ CARE AA+ (SO) 13490.7 Reaffirmed Siti Cable Network Ltd) @Outstanding as on Sep 30, 2016. Backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+) to the lenders of Siti Cable Network Limited (SCNL), to maintain debt service reserve account (DSRA) for a stipulated size Skipper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4345 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 341.63 Cr] Skipper Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 13000 Revised from A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1 [enhanced from 960 Cr] Success Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Revised from CARE BB+ TRV Global Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 30 Reaffirmed Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Windlass Steelcrafts Llp Bk Fac - - Suspended Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1250 Reaffirmed Zee Learn Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue@CARE AA+ (SO) 650 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+) for maintaining Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) to top up the reserve account to meet any shortfall in servicing outstanding obligations of the said debentures, seven days prior to the due date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 