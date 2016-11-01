Nov 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 58360 Reaffirmed Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 39.9 Revised from CARE A2+ Apollo Techno Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Electrosteel Castings Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A2 4000 Revised from CARE A1 *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Electrosteel Castings Ltd CP issue$ CARE A3+ 500 Revised from CARE A2+ $the aggregate of CP and other working capital borrowings should be within the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Goal Closures ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Kalyani Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd CP CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed M G Threads ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Modern Dalkhola Flour Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Reaffirmed Suzlon Energy Ltd CP CARE A3+ 10000^ Revised from CARE A3 ^ carved out of working capital limits of the company Transglobal Power Ltd ST Bk Fac- LOC CARE A4 280 Reaffirmed Transglobal Power Ltd ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A4 570 Assigned Yuken India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Telecom Assets Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB + (SO)272.1 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 39.85 CR] @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2'). Adani Enterprises Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 18688.7 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd. LT Instrument - CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed NCD (NCD) Adani Enterprises Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ 12401.3 Revised from CARE A * This rating is based on the credit enhancement which is available in the form of ring-fenced cash flow structure as per Trust and Retention Account (TRA) agreement for priority in servicing of the loans availed for funding the implementation & operations of Parsa East & Kente Basin coal block project within the 'mining division' of Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL). Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87778.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7,830.30) Adani Power Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50626.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from 5,079.60) Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Rupee CARE BBB+ (SO) 64664 Reaffirmed TL - Phase IV) * (reduced from 6,497.00) * rating is based on the Credit Enhancement which is available in the form of a ring-fenced cash flow structure as per Trust and Retention Account (TRA) agreement for priority in debt servicing of rupee term loans availed for funding the Phase-IV power generation project assets of 1980 MW of APL at Mundra in Gujarat. Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 697.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Anjani Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 201.2 Assigned Apollo Techno Equipments Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A495 Assigned Bank Of Baroda Basel III CARE AA 20000 Assigned Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds issue # #includes green shoe option of Rs.1,000 crore. Bank Of Baroda Basel III CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds issue # #includes green shoe option of Rs.1,000 crore. Bank Of Baroda Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) @ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Bank of Baroda's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-inclause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with conventional subordinated debt instruments. Bank Of Baroda Perpetual Bonds CARE AA+ 19117 Reaffirmed (Basel II) @ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Bank of Baroda's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-inclause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with conventional subordinated debt instruments. Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) Cholamandalam Investment And Finance NCD* - - Withdrawn Co. Ltd *the company has not placed NCD Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd - I Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd - II Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1150 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd - III Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - I Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - II Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - III Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - IV Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - V Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - VI Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - VI Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20154.2 Revised from CARE A Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE A Electrosteel Castings Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 10000 Revised from CARE A/A1 Eversendai Construction Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Assigned /CARE A3 Gaytri Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 91.4 Revised from CARE BB Goal Closures LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Greater Hyderabad Municipal CorporatioProposed Bond IssueCARE AA 33000 Assigned Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. LT Bk Fac # CARE A (SO) 2879.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 550.00 CR) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. Series A PTCs CARE AAA(SO) 1614.3 Assigned J.K. Cement Works (Fujairah) Fzc LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6196.7* Revised from CARE A+ (SO)* * Facilities rated of US$92.49 million, converted at US$ = Rs.67 (earlier rated amount of US$ 96.16 million, converted at US$ = Rs.66) Jitf Esipl Cetp (Sitarganj) Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCD (NCDs) - CARE AA 898.4 Reaffirmed Series- A Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCDs- Series- BCARE AA 2096.2 Reaffirmed Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed Provisional CAR2701.6 Reaffirmed NCDsSeries- A Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed Provisional CAR6303.8 Reaffirmed NCDsSeries- B Kalyani Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3253.3 Reaffirmed Kasera Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Lic Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 990010 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd. Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed M G Threads LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Assigned Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh (GoMP) Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bond Issue@ CARE A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh (GoMP) Modern Dalkhola Flour Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Assigned Nainital Tarai Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Assigned Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A460 Assigned Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4898.4 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5037.4 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd /CARE A2 Prem Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.5 Assigned Prem Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 0.5 Assigned A4 Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Shivakriti International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Assigned Shivakriti International Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 720 Assigned /CARE A3 Sindhanur Gangavathi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1800 Revised from CARE BB+ Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And Allied Bk Fac - - Suspended Chemicals Ltd Sunlex Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 63.5 Revised from CARE BB- Sunlex Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 120 Revised from CARE BB-/A4 Suzlon Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 95615.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Suzlon Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE BBB/A3+ 79885.1 Revised from CARE BBB- / A3 The South Indian Bank Ltd Proposed Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Bonds (Basel III Compliant) Transglobal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Uttam Doors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92 Assigned Vatika Seven Elements Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 1750 Reaffirmed Vatika Sovereign Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 1190 Reaffirmed Woodfield Systems International Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 157.1 Revised from CARE BB Yogakshemam Loans Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Yuken India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 390 Revised from CARE BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)