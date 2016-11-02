Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arkkays National Engineering And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 410 Revised from Foundry Company CARE A4+ Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd Proposed CP^ CARE A1+ (SO) 250 Assigned ^The rating assigned to the aforesaid commercial paper is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort which will be issued to the investors of commercial paper by BSL. The issue of proposed commercial paper by BSEEL will be earmarked to the working capital bank facilities of BSEEL which is already backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by BSL. Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 2145* Reaffirmed Ltd * Includes Rs.0.50 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by TCL; Rs.4 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of debit letter authority from TCL and Rs.200 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from TCL Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Bk Fac - Non Fund CARE A1 10050 Reaffirmed Based - LC/BG Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE A1 6000 Reaffirmed - ST-TL Tata Teleservices Ltd Bk Fac - Non Fund CARE A1+ 25850 Reaffirmed Based - LC/BG LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwetha Cement Holdings Ltd LT Instruments- CARE AA- (SO) 750 Final rating, NCD* reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL, rated 'CARE AA- /CARE A1+') and a structured payment mechanism Adwetha Cement Holdings Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA- (SO) 2250 Reaffirmed Instruments- NCD# # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be provided by DBL and a structured payment mechanism Arkkays National Engineering And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 264.4 Revised from Foundry Company CARE BB+ Blue Star Engineering & Electronics LtLT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 250 Assigned (proposed loan)* ^The rating assigned to the aforesaid commercial paper is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort which will be issued to the investors of commercial paper by BSL. The issue of proposed commercial paper by BSEEL will be earmarked to the working capital bank facilities of BSEEL which is already backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by BSL. Further, the rating for the aforesaid commercial paper assigned is 'provisional' and will be confirmed once the company sends letter of comfort issued by BSL in favour of the investors of commercial paper of BSEEL, and the same are to the satisfaction of CARE  Further, the rating for the aforesaid commercial paper assigned is 'provisional' and will be confirmed once the company sends letter of comfort issued by BSL in favour of the investors of commercial paper of BSEEL, and the same are to the satisfaction of CARE Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 750 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Gvk Emri (Up) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Gvk Emri (Up) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 505 Reaffirmed A3+ Mahagun India Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BB+ 1700 Reaffirmed Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Suman Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 3000* Reaffirmed Ltd * backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL) Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 360* Reaffirmed Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by TCL Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A 44900 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A 1400 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Bk Fac- Proposed CARE A /CARE A19910 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A 121480 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1962.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 