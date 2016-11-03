Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd. ST Bk Fac ^ - 950 Withdrawn ^ Previously rated Provisional 'CARE A1 (SO)' [A One (Structured Obligation)] based on proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of AEL & WEL in the ratio of 65:35 respectively. The rating assigned to the bank facility referred in Sr. No. 2 has been withdrawn as the company has surrendered the bank facilities rated by us and there is no amount outstanding against it. Further, rating assigned to the proposed bank facilities referred in Sr. No.3 has been withdrawn as the company has no plans to avail the said bank facilities and it has requested for its withdrawal ECL Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 70 Reaffirmed Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 72.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.50 Cr) GMR Rajahmundry Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE D 1380.2 Assigned fund based Golden Chem Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Assigned Multivista Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 % 35 (enhanced from 1.80 Cr) Orient Paper & Industries Ltd CP* CARE A1 % 500 *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Positronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65 Revised from CARE A3+ Rajkamal Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Assigned S.P. Automobiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Safe And Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Ltd Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ - 670 Withdrawn @ Previously rated CARE A (SO) [Single A (Structured Obligation)] based on unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Adani Enterprises Ltd.(AEL) Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd. LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 1414.4 Reaffirmed * backed by letter of comfort of Adani Enterprises Ltd Agra Gwalior Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 2220 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Agra Gwalior Pathways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 358.1 Revised from /CARE A2 (SO) CARE BBB (SO) / CARE A3+ (SO) Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 785 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 486 Revised from /CARE A2 (SO) CARE BBB (SO) / CARE A3+ (SO) Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd Subordinated NCD CARE BBB- 321.6 Revised from issue CARE BBB BRG Iron & Steel Company Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Dolby Plyboards Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 105 Assigned A4 ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA 43250 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 14000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Retail Bonds CARE AA 13000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 52000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD AA 13000 Reaffirmed protected Market-linked Debenture Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Principal CARE PP- 5000 Reaffirmed Protected MLD- AA Market-linked Debenture Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA 13500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Debenture Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA (SO)# 2500 Reaffirmed #based on unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for debt servicing by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AA 4500 Reaffirmed Debenture Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Reaffirmed Flexpack Fibc LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned GMR Rajahmundry Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 24194.1 Reaffirmed Golden Chem Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned IL&FS Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 480 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43 Cr) IL&FS Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A- 1620 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 117 Cr) Kabra Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Khandwa Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1524.1 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 531.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.12.75 crore) Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 22.5 Reaffirmed A4 Modi Dairy LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 610 Assigned Multivista Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 28.80 Cr) Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series Ii - 2016 Series A PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 1702.2 Assigned Provisional Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A % 2784.4 (enhanced from 193 Cr) Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A \ 2095 CARE A1 % (enhanced from 177 Cr) Positronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 43 Reaffirmed Positronics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed / /CARE A3 Revised from CARE A3+ Rabirun Vinimay Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Railway Energy Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1155.1 Assigned Rajkamal Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16.9 Assigned Rajkamal Agro Industries LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Assigned A4 S.P. Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Safe And Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Reaffirmed Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.8 Assigned Ltd Surya Vidyut Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3548.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 201.53 Cr) Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Travis Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs # CARE A- (SO) 440.2 Assigned Provisional # The transaction envisages ultimate payment structure for, both, series A1 PTC & series A2 PTC Principal Payouts. Travis Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs # CARE BB+ (SO) 45.5 Assigned Provisional # The transaction envisages ultimate payment structure for, both, series A1 PTC & series A2 PTC Principal Payouts. Vijaydeep Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 