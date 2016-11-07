Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asta Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd CP Issue / ST Debt CARE A1+ 25000 Outstanding Programme Family Credit Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 31710 Revised from CARE A3+ Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1100 Revised from CARE A3 L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed programme L&T Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed (STD) issue Loyal Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2230 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 46000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY17 (Including CP) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY16 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AA+ (FD) 1000 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Rubber Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Asta Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69 Reaffirmed Bulland Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 450 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Outstanding Capital First Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 33500 Outstanding Capital First Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 8000 Outstanding Capital First Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 79700 Outstanding Capital First Ltd LT Subordinated Bk CARE AA+ 2750 Outstanding Fac Dhruvi Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- 170 Assigned @Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3495.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB+ Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs# Provisional CAR995.5 Assigned Ltd # Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Family Credit Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 21000 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed Programme Gayatri Bio-Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 219.6 Reaffirmed Gayatri Bio-Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Gill & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB- 1960 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 49488.9 Revised from CARE BBB Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A1 18000 Revised from CARE BBB/A3+ Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd NCD issue CARE AA @ 4750 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKLC, rated 'CARE AA/CARE A1+') and structured payment mechanism. Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd NCD issue Provisional CAR500 Assigned # backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by JKLC and structured payment mechanism. Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1429.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 6470.7 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Jagnath Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.5 Assigned L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Compulsorily CARE AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Redeemable NonConvertible Cumulative PS L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 67250 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5750 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 76500 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 28000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 95000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Bonds CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Labh Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.5 Assigned Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3627.9 Reaffirmed Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A3+ Mansarover Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56 Reaffirmed Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB- (SO) 100 Revised from CARE D @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Gayatri Projects Limited (GPL) rated CARE BB-/CARE A4 L&T Housing Finance Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 49500 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6536.5 Reaffirmed Parth Threads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.8 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the said bank facilities/borrowing programs of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) with immediate effect, as the company has 1) either fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facilities/issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue/facility as on date or 2) said bank facilities are rated under the various borrowing programs of (PGCIL). Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the said bank facilities/borrowing programs of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) with immediate effect, as the company has 1) either fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facilities/issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue/facility as on date or 2) said bank facilities are rated under the various borrowing programs of (PGCIL). Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing - - Withdrawn* Programme for FY15 * CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the said bank facilities/borrowing programs of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) with immediate effect, as the company has 1) either fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facilities/issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue/facility as on date or 2) said bank facilities are rated under the various borrowing programs of (PGCIL). Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing - - Withdrawn* Programme for FY14 * CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the said bank facilities/borrowing programs of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) with immediate effect, as the company has 1) either fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facilities/issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue/facility as on date or 2) said bank facilities are rated under the various borrowing programs of (PGCIL). Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing - - Withdrawn* Programme for FY13 * CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the said bank facilities/borrowing programs of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) with immediate effect, as the company has 1) either fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facilities/issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue/facility as on date or 2) said bank facilities are rated under the various borrowing programs of (PGCIL). Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY16 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY15 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 130000 reaffirmed Programme for FY14 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 reaffirmed Programme for FY13 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 107000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY12 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 63680 Reaffirmed Programme for FY11 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 54150 Reaffirmed Programme for FY10 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 36975 Reaffirmed Programme for FY09 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY17 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FBL) CARE AAA/A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Hybrids Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Suspended Sanjeevani Pharma Distributors Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac @ CARE A- 200 Assigned @Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). Suman Vinimay (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2500 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 18500 Outstanding Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 55500 Outstanding Vijaya Bank Basel III CARE AA - 7500 Assigned Additional Tier I Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.