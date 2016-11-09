Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk Fac- TL@ CARE A3 250 Assigned @ Based on the undertaking from the company that at any point of time the borrowings under the facility will not exceed Rs.75 crore. Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Non-fundbased Damodar Valley Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 36500 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3,500 CR Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 316.5 Reaffirmed Mubasa Electrical Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Reliance Power Transmission ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Credit watch Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 110.2 Reaffirmed enhanced from 11 CR Suruchi Foods Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Thermotech Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 74 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 5.40 CR Tibrewala Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 UPL Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned *Based on the undertaking from UPL Limited that the drawing power of sanctioned fund-based working capital bank limits will remain unutilised to the extent LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3779.7 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.386 crore Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB@ CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed @ Based on the undertaking from the company that at any point of time the borrowings under the facility will not exceed Rs.75 crore. Anjani Cotgin Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.2 Assigned Atria Brindavan Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A 102350 Reaffirmed reduced from 10,650 CR Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE A 6400 Reaffirmed (Series I) Damodar Valley Corporation Bk Fac CARE A /A1 8500 Reaffirmed Instant Suppliers Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Jr Toll Road Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 3890 Credit watch Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Laxminarayan Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.9 Reaffirmed reduced from 7.72 CR Maruti Gems Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 80 Revised from CARE BB/ A4 Mubasa Electrical Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned NLC India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 4810 Assigned Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.1 Reaffirmed reduced from 0.57 CR Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 60 Reaffirmed Sands Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8000 Assigned Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 109.4 Revised from CARE BBB enhanced from 8 CR Shree Ram Kripa Build Home Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Suruchi Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 12860 Withdrawn The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 326.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 33.74 CR Thermotech Systems Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 225.9 Revised from CARE BBB- reduced from 23.72 CR Zuari Infraworld India Ltd LT Bk Fac- Stand CARE A- (SO) 1890 Assigned by LOC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)