Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk Fac- TL@ CARE A3 250 Assigned
@ Based on the undertaking from the company that at any point of time the borrowings under the
facility will not exceed Rs.75 crore.
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
Non-fundbased
Damodar Valley Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 36500 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 3,500 CR
Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 316.5 Reaffirmed
Mubasa Electrical Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Reliance Power Transmission ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Credit watch
Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 110.2 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 11 CR
Suruchi Foods Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
The Western India Plywoods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed
Thermotech Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 74 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 5.40 CR
Tibrewala Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Revised from
CARE A3
UPL Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned
*Based on the undertaking from UPL Limited that the drawing power of sanctioned fund-based
working capital bank limits will remain unutilised to the extent
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3779.7 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs.386 crore
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB@ CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed
@ Based on the undertaking from the company that at any point of time the borrowings under the
facility will not exceed Rs.75 crore.
Anjani Cotgin Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.2 Assigned
Atria Brindavan Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A 102350 Reaffirmed
reduced from 10,650 CR
Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE A 6400 Reaffirmed
(Series I)
Damodar Valley Corporation Bk Fac CARE A /A1 8500 Reaffirmed
Instant Suppliers Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned
Jr Toll Road Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 3890 Credit watch
Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Laxminarayan Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.9 Reaffirmed
reduced from 7.72 CR
Maruti Gems Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 80 Revised from
CARE BB/ A4
Mubasa Electrical Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned
NLC India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 4810 Assigned
Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.1 Reaffirmed
reduced from 0.57 CR
Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 60 Reaffirmed
Sands Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8000 Assigned
Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 109.4 Revised from
CARE BBB
enhanced from 8 CR
Shree Ram Kripa Build Home Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned
Suruchi Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 12860 Withdrawn
The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 326.7 Reaffirmed
reduced from 33.74 CR
Thermotech Systems Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Tibrewala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 225.9 Revised from
CARE BBB-
reduced from 23.72 CR
Zuari Infraworld India Ltd LT Bk Fac- Stand CARE A- (SO) 1890 Assigned
by LOC
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
