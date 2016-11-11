Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- ------------------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Short - Term Bk CARE A1 2300 Assigned Fac - TL Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd CPs CARE A1 7500 Assigned Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Assigned Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1320 Revised from CARE A3 Kirloskar Chillers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 80 Assigned Kpc Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Vakrangee Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A3+ 1109 Reaffirmed Veerprabhu Marketing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Assigned Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 560 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bandhan Bank Ltd. Secured NCD Issue - - withdrawn Bandhan Bank Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1339.7 Revised from CARE A+ Bandhan Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 1600 Revised from Subordinated CARE A Nonconvertible Debenture (NCD) Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II - 3000 withdrawn Bonds Series I (under Basel II)* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Upper Tier II Bonds (under Basel II) Series I issue of Rs.300 crores with immediate effect, as the bank has fully repaid the amounts of the said instrument and there is no amount outstanding as on date. Btm Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE A 16915 Assigned - LT Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT - Fund based CARE A 500 Assigned -Bk Fac- CC Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE A 15000 Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT/ST Non-Fund CARE A/A1 8900 Assigned Based Bk Fac Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs* CARE AA+ 250# Assigned # including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore *Backed by DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+) to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL s obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA+** 2000## Assigned **Backed by DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+) to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL s obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures.. ## including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore. Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA+** 3000 Assigned **Backed by DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+) to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL s obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures.. Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO)* 500# Assigned *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. # including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO)* 3900 Assigned *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Provisional CAR200@ Assigned (SO)* *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. @Ratings shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Debenture Trust Deed, DSRA Support Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE. Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 122 Assigned Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from CARE BBB- Kirloskar Chillers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 20 Assigned Kpc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1040 Revised from CARE BBB Kpc Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 2212.5 Revised from CARE BBB/A3+ Maa Usha Urja Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB 164.8 Reaffirmed Maruti Clean Coal And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 13440 Reaffirmed Maruti Clean Coal And Power Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1370 Reaffirmed A3 Meher Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- 360 Reaffirmed @Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). Popawala Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 187.5 Reaffirmed A4 Reliance Financial Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA 2500 Reaffirmed Debentures (SO) Shantigram Estate Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 780 Assigned Shree Rupanadam Steel Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 50 Assigned A4 Shree Siddhivinayak Realhomes Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BB 1180 Assigned Vakrangee Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB 4000 Reaffirmed Veerprabhu Marketing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 270 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.