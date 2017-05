Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cmi Energy India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 350 Assigned Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4750 Revised from (Non-fundbased) CARE A1 Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd CP * CARE A1+ 1500 Revised from CARE A1 * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Jsw Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Revised from CARE A1 Kay Kay Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Reaffirmed Nice Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 340 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 695 Revised from CARE A2+ Spark Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Reaffirmed Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Uttamenergy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 293.3 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cmi Energy India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 400 Assigned Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 4990 Reaffirmed Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A+ 5500 Reaffirmed Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Jsw Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 17966.8 Revised from CARE A Kay Kay Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed Madhav Solar (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 521.9 Reaffirmed Madhav Solar (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 77.9 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (SO) ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2). Meher Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 360 Reaffirmed @Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Nice Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 161.2 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 973 Revised from CARE A- P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 2150 Revised from A2 CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 992 Reaffirmed A2 Pranava Homestay Karnataka Tourism CARE KTP D Assigned Proptionally convertible debentureuct - Homestay R.K. Frozen Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 139.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AA 5000 Assigned Bonds public issue Reliance Home Finance Ltd NCD public issue CARE AA+ 30000 Assigned Reliance Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4000 Revised from CARE AA Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd Proposed NCD* CARE AAA 20000 Assigned Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15667.8 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed Rn Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Sai Chakra Hotels P Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL Prov.CARE A+ 2350 Revised from (SO) CARE A- (SO) Sai Chakra Hotels P Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC Prov.CARE A+ 150 Revised from (SO) CARE A- (SO) Sharwin Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Assigned Shri Krishna Kripa Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Spark Electricals LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 29.5 Assigned A4 Stelis Biopharma P Ltd. LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A (SO) 750 Assigned Stelis Biopharma P Ltd. LT Bk Fac- CARE A (SO) 3055 Assigned External Commercial Borrowing Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3161 Revised from CARE BBB- Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 29500 Reaffirmed A1+ Uttamenergy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 206.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.