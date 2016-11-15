Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -FB CARE A3 216 Assigned Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed -Non-fundbased-LOC (enhanced from 25.00 CR) Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100.4 Reaffirmed -Non-fundbased-BG (enhanced from 4.00 CR) Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 200 Assigned Healthfore Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO)*** 71 Reaffirmed ***backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1+(SO)^ 105 Reaffirmed Non-fundbased working capital limits - LC/ BG ^ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from HSIL Limited (rated 'CARE AA-/ CARE A1+'). Jsw Dharamtar Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac (NFB - CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed LC/BG) Kovai Medical Center And Hospital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 130 Reaffirmed Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19.5 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 125.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.00 CR) Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125.7 Assigned Yash Polychem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 592.5 Revised from CARE B+ Alcor Colonisers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122.9 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 16 CR) Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 337.4 Reaffirmed Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 734 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 100 Assigned Cream Jewellery LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCD - 2500 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO)* 1000 Continues on credit watch *backed by unconditional and irrevocable put option with banker provided by RHC Holding Private Limited Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)** 1666.7 Continues on credit watch **backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Holding Private Limited Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn@ @ CARE has withdrawn the ratings for the term loans and short-term fund-based working capital limits as the company has fully repaid the term loans and surrendered the short term fund based working capital facilities. Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - FB - - Withdrawn@ working capital limits @ CARE has withdrawn the ratings for the term loans and short-term fund-based working capital limits as the company has fully repaid the term loans and surrendered the short term fund based working capital facilities Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE AA-(SO)^ 320 Reaffirmed working capital limits- CC ^ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from HSIL Limited (rated 'CARE AA-/ CARE A1+'). Jsw Dharamtar Port Ltd. LT Bk Fac - CARE A 750 Reaffirmed Subordinated debt Jsw Dharamtar Port Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 3300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 205 crore) Jsw Dharamtar Port Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Non CARE A+ 300 Assigned Fund Based - BG) Kgn Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 148.9 Assigned Kovai Medical Center And Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1394.9 Revised from CARE A Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 225.5 Reaffirmed Om Besco Rail Products Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE D 460 Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from Rs.50 crore] Parnika Commercial & Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Parnika Commercial & Estates Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1700 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 60 CR) Ps Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - 3000 Withdrawn Radhe Radhe Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Renew Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE A+(SO) 200 Assigned NCD@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd (RPVPL, rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) and structured payment mechanism. Srei Equipment Finance Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed (Series VII) [reduced from 110 CR] Srei Equipment Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 122221.1Reaffirmed [enhanced from 11,926.42 CR] Suman Agritech Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Uttara Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1603.8 Reaffirmed Uttara Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 135 Reaffirmed Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60.21 CR) Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 80.07 CR) Vigneshwara Estates LT Bk Fac- TL CARE B 150 Assigned Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 210 Assigned Water And Sanitation Pooled Fund Proposed Unsecured CARE AA(SO) 800 Assigned Redeemable NonConvertible Taxable Pooled Bonds * * The Bonds would be backed by a credit enhancement structure. Yash Polychem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 130 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)