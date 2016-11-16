Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - LOC CARE A2 4085 Reaffirmed 3F Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - FB and CARE A2 2939 Reaffirmed Non-FB Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 12500 Assigned (STD) issue Jotindra Steel And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Assigned Sainsons Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Sree Lakshmi Electrical Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd Medium Term Fixed CARE BBB+ (FD) 720 Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+ 3240 Reaffirmed 3F Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - BGsCARE BBB+/A2 100 Reaffirmed Calcom Cement India Ltd LT Loan CARE AA- (SO) 600 Revised from CARE A+ Caspian Impact Investment Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 166 Revised from CARE BBB- Caspian Impact Investment Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 620.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Caspian Impact Investment Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 13.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Caspian Impact Investment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Revised from CARE BBB- Caspian Impact Investment Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 166 Revised from CARE BBB- Frystal Pet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. NCDs CARE AAA 15000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. NCDs CARE AAA 35000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Non-convertible CARE AAA(RPS) 2500 Assigned Redeemable Cumulative PS Jotindra Steel And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Assigned Manifold Agricrops Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 374.7 Reaffirmed Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCDs (NCDs)- ProvCARE AAA 2510.6 Assigned Senior NCD (Series A) Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCDs (NCDs)- ProvCARE AAA 2760 Assigned Subordinated NCD (Series B) R.K. Agarwal Agro Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 154.7 Reaffirmed Sainsons Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 46.36 Reaffirmed Sree Lakshmi Electrical Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Assigned Vatika One Express City Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 857 Revised from CARE AA- Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/A1+ 6750 Revised from CARE AA- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)