Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gandhi Road Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Gmr Hyderabad International Airport ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Revised from Ltd CARE A2+ (reduced from 162.00 CR) Kmv Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 200 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs. 400.00 crore] Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 559.7 Revised from CARE A3 Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Savion Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 50.0 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani International Container Terminalong-term Bk - 407.3 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Facility-II # # thisfacility was backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by APSEZ; the same has now been withdrawn as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Adani International Container TerminalLT Bk Fac - I CARE AA- 10615.9 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A+ (enhanced from Rs.1038.26 crore) Adani International Container TerminalLT Bk Facility - CARE AA (SO) 4484 Assigned Pvt Ltd II* *backed by letter of comfort extended by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ; rated CARE AA+ ) Axis Wind Farms (Mpr Dam) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A(SO) 6525 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE) Gandhi Road Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 14300 Revised from Ltd CARE A- (reduced from 1772.74 CR) Hariom Agri International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10.5 Assigned Hariom Agri International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 40 Assigned Fac A4 Ivrcl Chengapalli Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7974.5 Reaffirmed Kmv Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1865 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.124.72 crore] Kmv Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 4650 Reaffirmed A2 Lectrix Motors Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1255.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 800 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Nigam Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.50 CR) Nitin Spinners Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.5 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd LT InstrumentsNCD CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Prince Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Prince Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 25 Assigned A4 Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A- 2436.5 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 267.26 CR] Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 568.7 Reaffirmed Subordinated Bk Loan [Reduced from 58 CR] Savion Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB 63.5 Revised from CARE BB- Shillong Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AAA(SO) 1346.7 Reaffirmed (NCD - 1) - Senior NCD (reduced from Rs.140.66 crore) Shillong Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AAA(SO) 368.4 Reaffirmed (NCD - 2) - Subordinate NCD (reduced from Rs.38.48 crore) Shree Samleswari Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 Revised from CARE BB- Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.NCD CARE AA+ 66540 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 11,347 crore) *Rs. 610 crore of Non-Convertible Debentures and Rs. 220 crore of Subordinated Debt has been transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd. (SEFCL) on account of merger of SEFCL with STFCL. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 21460 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 2,995 crore) *Rs. 610 crore of Non-Convertible Debentures and Rs. 220 crore of Subordinated Debt has been transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd. (SEFCL) on account of merger of SEFCL with STFCL. Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 380000 Reaffirmed India (enhanced from 30,000 CR) State Bank Of India Tier I Bonds CARE AA+ 58000 Reaffirmed (Basel III)# State Bank Of India Tier I Bonds CARE AA+ 33000 Assigned (Basel III)# State Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 81328.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.10721.99 crore) *Rated amount has been reduced due to redemption of some of the instruments on account of bond maturity or call option exercise. State Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 120735 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.16016.40 crore) *Rated amount has been reduced due to redemption of some of the instruments on account of bond maturity or call option exercise. State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 21650 Reaffirmed (Basel II) State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Viaton Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+(SO) 430 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45.43 CR) ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of 3F Industries Limited (3FI; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2 ). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)