Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alang Auto And General Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
Bhandari Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3 Assigned
Partap Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Revised from
CARE A3
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing - CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Market Borrowing
Programme (FY17
Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed
Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Umang Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102 Reaffirmed
Agro Indus Finance And Leasing India Issuer Rating CARE BB-(Is) - Assigned
Ltd
Alang Auto And General Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss - - Withdrawn
Facility
Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA- 30000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Basel II)
Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
(Basel II)
Bhandari Exports Long- term/ ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 70 Assigned
Fac A4+
Capital Trust Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed
[Enhanced from Rs.50 crore]
Eden Slf Residency LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 62.4 Assigned
A4
Hotel Mayfair Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72 Assigned
Liberty Commodities Group Pte Ltd Proposed LT/ST Bk CARE A/CARE A1 13200 Reaffirmed
Fac^
^Excludes current structured bank lines backed by specific current assets.
M. Shailesh And Company Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Mahaveer Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 750 Assigned
Partap Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 351.3 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing - CARE AAA /CARE 45000* Reaffirmed
Market Borrowing A1+
Programme (FY17)
*includes Rs. 5,000 crore of Extra Budgetary Resources to be raised by PFC on behalf of Ministry
of Power (GOI fully serviced bonds).
Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2041.3 Reaffirmed
Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.7 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.9.85 crore)
Siddharth Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.5 Assigned
Simec Group Ltd Proposed LT/ST Bk CARE A+/CARE 6600 Reaffirmed
Fac^ A1+
^Excludes current structured bank lines backed by specific current assets
Star Agriseeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Umang Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160.3 Revised from
CARE BB
(Reduced from 21.04 CR)
Vanshika Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
