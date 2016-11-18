Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Auto And General Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Bhandari Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3 Assigned Partap Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Revised from CARE A3 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing - CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Market Borrowing Programme (FY17 Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Umang Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102 Reaffirmed Agro Indus Finance And Leasing India Issuer Rating CARE BB-(Is) - Assigned Ltd Alang Auto And General Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers (India) Ltd Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA- 30000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 7000 Reaffirmed (Basel II) Bhandari Exports Long- term/ ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 70 Assigned Fac A4+ Capital Trust Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.50 crore] Eden Slf Residency LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 62.4 Assigned A4 Hotel Mayfair Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72 Assigned Liberty Commodities Group Pte Ltd Proposed LT/ST Bk CARE A/CARE A1 13200 Reaffirmed Fac^ ^Excludes current structured bank lines backed by specific current assets. M. Shailesh And Company Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mahaveer Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 750 Assigned Partap Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 351.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing - CARE AAA /CARE 45000* Reaffirmed Market Borrowing A1+ Programme (FY17) *includes Rs. 5,000 crore of Extra Budgetary Resources to be raised by PFC on behalf of Ministry of Power (GOI fully serviced bonds). Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2041.3 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.9.85 crore) Siddharth Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.5 Assigned Simec Group Ltd Proposed LT/ST Bk CARE A+/CARE 6600 Reaffirmed Fac^ A1+ ^Excludes current structured bank lines backed by specific current assets Star Agriseeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Umang Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160.3 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 21.04 CR) Vanshika Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)