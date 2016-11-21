Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajeet Traderlink Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2+ 264.8 Revised from CARE A2 *Bank facilities amounting to Rs.13.52 crore have been reclassified from short- term to long- term, as the same have been rolled over for a period of more than one year. Jay Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 107 Revised from CARE A3 Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Precision Mass Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sajeev Mathew And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 35 Revised from CARE A3 Sai Wardha Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1050 Revised from CARE A4+ Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Uttamenergy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 725 Reaffirmed Vl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7750 Assigned Vl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A2+ 1000 Assigned *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajeet Traderlink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned City Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 429.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 750 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 69.8 Reaffirmed Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 60 Reaffirmed A3+ India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Jay Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Revised from CARE BBB- Jyoti Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Nachiketa Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 144.8 Assigned Natsteel Asia Pte Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 30600 Assigned Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1440 Reaffirmed Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 110 Reaffirmed A4+ Precision Mass Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Assigned Sai Wardha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2493980 Revised from CARE BB+ Sai Wardha Power Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 4030 Revised from CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Sajeev Mathew And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd NCDs and withdrawn Subordinate Debt Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1909.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Tambi Motors Bk facility withdrawn Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended The India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 20000 Reaffirmed The India Infoline Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 27000 Reaffirmed The India Infoline Finance Ltd NCD issue* CARE AA Withdrawn *rating withdrawn as IIFL as fully repaid the said issue and there is no outstanding against the said issue as on date The India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt**CARE AA Withdrawn **rating withdrawn as IIFL has not raised any amount against the said issue and the company has requested for a withdrawal of the ratings. The India Infoline Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt** CARE AA Withdrawn The India Infoline Finance Ltd PS CARE AA (RPS) 500 Reaffirmed Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 746.1 Reaffirmed Uttamenergy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 206.7 Reaffirmed Vivekanand Industries Bk Fac Suspended Vl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5922.8 Assigned Vl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 6000 Assigned A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)