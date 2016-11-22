Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 450 Revised from CARE A2+ BPS Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+(FD) 112 Revised from CARE A4(SO) C&S Electric Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4400 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 405.00 CR) Eps Instrumentation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 44.1 Assigned Jai Ganesh Ispat & Ferro Alloys Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 11.8 Assigned Ltd Real Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 465 Revised from CARE A4 Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90.3 Revised from CARE A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB(FD) 100 Revised from Instruments CARE A-(FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8528.2 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 872.43 CR) Bil Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bil Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A4+ Bps Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(FD) 6.9 Revised from CARE BB(SO) (Reduced from 1.56 CR) C&S Electric Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2286 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 268.60 CR) Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd Second Loss CARE A-(SO) 72.4 Assigned Facility (SL) Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AAA(SO) 1702.2 Assigned Eps Instrumentation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Assigned Eros Grand Resorts And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned Fakirsons Papchem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Enhanced from 15 CR) Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 100 Assigned A3+ Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* - 2193.3 Withdrawn *The 'CARE BBB' rating assigned to these bank facilities have been withdrawn as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. These old bank facilities have been replaced by the newly sanctioned bank facilities. Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1568.5 Revised from CARE BBB Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1115.9 Assigned Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A- 1197.9 Assigned Ivl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jai Ganesh Ispat & Ferro Alloys Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 270 Assigned Ltd Kaan Fish Oil Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Kay Vee Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Revised from CARE BB Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 30000 Assigned Real Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 763 Revised from CARE C Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 137.5 Reaffirmed *Backed by the Shortfall undertaking provided by Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 62.5 Reaffirmed ** ** To be backed by the Shortfall undertaking provided by Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.