Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 [Enhanced from Rs.6.50 crore] Alang Auto And General Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A3 830 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from 3.00 CR) Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Cura Sanitaryware Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Independent News Services P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed Madhuram Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 115 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12 CR) Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.115 crore] Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Alang Auto And General Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 142.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.08 CR) Cura Sanitaryware Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Green Infra Corporate Wind Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Green Infra Wind Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gujarat Gas Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Independent News Services P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Reaffirmed India Tv Interactive Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70.6 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 25000 Assigned Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 500 CR) Kushal Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.84 CR) Madhuram Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6 CR) P. M. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.04 CR) Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 10 CR) Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 850 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (reduced from 90 CR) Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Revised from CARE BBB Siac Skh India Cabs Manufacturing Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.00 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.