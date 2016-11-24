Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 90 Reaffirmed
A4
[Enhanced from Rs.6.50 crore]
Alang Auto And General Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A3 830 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from 3.00 CR)
Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Cura Sanitaryware Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned
Independent News Services P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed
Madhuram Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 115 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 12 CR)
Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed
[Enhanced from Rs.115 crore]
Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Alang Auto And General Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 142.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 15.08 CR)
Cura Sanitaryware Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned
Green Infra Corporate Wind Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Green Infra Wind Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Gujarat Gas Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn
Independent News Services P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Reaffirmed
India Tv Interactive Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70.6 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 25000 Assigned
Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 500 CR)
Kushal Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 13.84 CR)
Madhuram Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 6 CR)
P. M. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 5.04 CR)
Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from
CARE BBB
(enhanced from 10 CR)
Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 850 Revised from
/CARE A3+ CARE BBB /
CARE A3+
(reduced from 90 CR)
Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Revised from
CARE BBB
Siac Skh India Cabs Manufacturing Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ltd
Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 8.00 CR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
