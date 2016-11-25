UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 568.3 Assigned Indermani Minerals India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned K.R.K Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 181.7 Reaffirmed Navdurga Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.4 Assigned Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Se Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 960 Revised from CARE A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Damodar Industries Ltd Bk Fac and Fixed Suspended Deposit programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Anutex Shopping Mall Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.1 Revised from CARE BB- Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 387.2 Assigned Aron Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135.7 Revised from CARE B Dinkar Seeds Pvt Ltd Outstanding Fac Withdrawn Indermani Minerals India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Juventus Estate Ltd Bk facility Withdrawn K.R.K Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE BB 52.5 Reaffirmed K.R.K Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL Withdrawn Navdurga Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed P. M. Dall Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Radhe Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Se Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3394 Revised from CARE BBB- Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE D 971.7 Revised from Trust CARE B+ Venkatesh Cotton Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)