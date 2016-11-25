Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 568.3 Assigned Indermani Minerals India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned K.R.K Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 181.7 Reaffirmed Navdurga Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.4 Assigned Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Se Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 960 Revised from CARE A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Damodar Industries Ltd Bk Fac and Fixed Suspended Deposit programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Anutex Shopping Mall Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.1 Revised from CARE BB- Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 387.2 Assigned Aron Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135.7 Revised from CARE B Dinkar Seeds Pvt Ltd Outstanding Fac Withdrawn Indermani Minerals India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Juventus Estate Ltd Bk facility Withdrawn K.R.K Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE BB 52.5 Reaffirmed K.R.K Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL Withdrawn Navdurga Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed P. M. Dall Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Radhe Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Se Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3394 Revised from CARE BBB- Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE D 971.7 Revised from Trust CARE B+ Venkatesh Cotton Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)