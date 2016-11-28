Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atmastco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1320 Placed on
Credit Watch
Dish Tv India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1320 Placed on
Credit Watch
Gurukripa Conveyors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed
Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed
Kh Foges India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Lodha Offset Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Reaffirmed
Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned
Tru-Tek Systems Combine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atmastco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 232 Reaffirmed
Bazaari Global Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Suspension
revoked and
reaffirmed
Dbl Patan Rehli Tollways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1950 Assigned
Dbl Patan Rehli Tollways Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 104.3 Assigned
/CARE A2+ (SO)
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A+ (SO) 1540 Placed on
Credit Watch
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Placed on
Credit Watch
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ (SO) 1000 Placed on
Credit Watch
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 16335.3 Placed on
(Buyers Credit/LOC)(SO)/A1+ (SO) Credit Watch
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A+ 400 Placed on
(SO)/A1+ (SO) Credit Watch
Gurukripa Conveyors LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.2 Reaffirmed
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec'09 Second Loss CARE AA+ (SO) Revised from
I Facility CARE A+ (SO)
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
I
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
II
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec'09 Second Loss CARE AAA (SO) Revised from
II Facility CARE A+ (SO)
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Mar'09 Second Loss CARE AA+ (SO) Revised from
Facility CARE A+ (SO)
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Mar'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May'09 Second Loss CARE AA+ (SO) Revised from
I Facility CARE A+ (SO)
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
I
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
II
Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May'09 Second Loss CARE AAA (SO) Revised from
II Facility CARE A+ (SO)
Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.4 Reaffirmed
Kh Foges India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned
Lodha Offset Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 39.5 Reaffirmed
Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned
Mittal Agro Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned
Paul & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 119.9 Assigned
Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLT Bk Fac CARE A- 531.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A22067.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tru-Tek Systems Combine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned
Wockhardt Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 250 Assigned
(proposed)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)