Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atmastco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1320 Placed on Credit Watch Dish Tv India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1320 Placed on Credit Watch Gurukripa Conveyors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Kh Foges India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Lodha Offset Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Reaffirmed Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Tru-Tek Systems Combine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atmastco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 232 Reaffirmed Bazaari Global Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Dbl Patan Rehli Tollways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1950 Assigned Dbl Patan Rehli Tollways Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 104.3 Assigned /CARE A2+ (SO) Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A+ (SO) 1540 Placed on Credit Watch Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Placed on Credit Watch Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ (SO) 1000 Placed on Credit Watch Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 16335.3 Placed on (Buyers Credit/LOC)(SO)/A1+ (SO) Credit Watch Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A+ 400 Placed on (SO)/A1+ (SO) Credit Watch Gurukripa Conveyors LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.2 Reaffirmed Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec'09 Second Loss CARE AA+ (SO) Revised from I Facility CARE A+ (SO) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed I Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed II Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Dec'09 Second Loss CARE AAA (SO) Revised from II Facility CARE A+ (SO) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Mar'09 Second Loss CARE AA+ (SO) Revised from Facility CARE A+ (SO) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of Mar'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May'09 Second Loss CARE AA+ (SO) Revised from I Facility CARE A+ (SO) Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed I Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May'09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed II Hdfc'S Assignment Receivables Of May'09 Second Loss CARE AAA (SO) Revised from II Facility CARE A+ (SO) Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.4 Reaffirmed Kh Foges India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Lodha Offset Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 39.5 Reaffirmed Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Mittal Agro Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Paul & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 119.9 Assigned Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLT Bk Fac CARE A- 531.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A22067.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Tru-Tek Systems Combine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Wockhardt Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 250 Assigned (proposed) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.