Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Export-Import Bank Of India ST CP Program (CP) CARE A1+ 153972.5Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Kumar Brother Chemists Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Facor Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 150 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arohan Fianacial Services Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A- (SO) 135.4 Assigned
Deekay Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Deekay Impex LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 130 Reaffirmed
A4
Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed
A4
Export-Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Program
Export-Import Bank Of India CD Program (CD) CARE AAA /CARE 153972.5Reaffirmed
A1+
Facor Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 150 Reaffirmed
Juhi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1200 Reaffirmed
Kriday Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 900 Reaffirmed
Kumar Brother Chemists Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 370 Reaffirmed
Lemon Tree Land & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. Bk Fac Withdrawn
Rk Trade Vision Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned
Samtex Fashions Ltd Bk Fac Suspended
SP Imperial Star Pvt Ltd Proposed LT - NCD CARE A 8000 Assigned
(NCDs)
Unitech Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 810 Revised from
CARE B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
