Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export-Import Bank Of India ST CP Program (CP) CARE A1+ 153972.5Reaffirmed Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Kumar Brother Chemists Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Facor Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arohan Fianacial Services Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A- (SO) 135.4 Assigned Deekay Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Reaffirmed Deekay Impex LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4 Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 Export-Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Program Export-Import Bank Of India CD Program (CD) CARE AAA /CARE 153972.5Reaffirmed A1+ Facor Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 150 Reaffirmed Juhi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1200 Reaffirmed Kriday Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 900 Reaffirmed Kumar Brother Chemists Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 370 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Land & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. Bk Fac Withdrawn Rk Trade Vision Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Samtex Fashions Ltd Bk Fac Suspended SP Imperial Star Pvt Ltd Proposed LT - NCD CARE A 8000 Assigned (NCDs) Unitech Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 810 Revised from CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.