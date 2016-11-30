US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Best India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Edayar Zinc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 247 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4360 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Best India Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 100 Assigned A4 Atria Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-; 1642.5 Assigned Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23042.7 Reaffirmed Binani Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4749.3 Revised from CARE B+ Edayar Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Reaffirmed Elecon Epc Projects Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A- 500 Assigned 8K Miles Software Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac Over CARE A- /CARE 100 Assigned Draft A2+ Jalandhar Leather (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Nagesh Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210 Revised from CARE B Parveen Travels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 811.3* Reaffirmed * Outstanding as on August 31, 2016 Premier Synthetics Ltd Redeemable CARE B (RPS) 95 Reaffirmed Non-convertible Noncumulative PS Saket Education Society Bk Fac Suspended Smr Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1230 Assigned Talbros Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Talbros Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II Withdrawn Bonds (Series V) Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt. Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 3000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.