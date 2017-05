Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aro Granite Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1210 Reaffirmed Bhanu Construction LT Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Assigned Gagan Ferrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Reaffirmed GMR Airports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2000 Assigned Hari Udyog Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Programme (FY17) Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Revised from CARE A4+ Mirc Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2550 Revised from CARE A3+ Noken Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 715 Reaffirmed Shraddha Impex LT Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 48.3 Reaffirmed Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Sami Cold Storage Bk Fac - - withdrawn Aro Granite Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 166.7 Reaffirmed Bhanu Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Bhatia Energy & Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 637.7 Reaffirmed Gagan Ferrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1532.6 Reaffirmed GMR Airports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4500 Revised from CARE A Gokul Mamra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86.5 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 15700 Reaffirmed Programme (FY07) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 24210 Reaffirmed Programme (FY08) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 48790 Reaffirmed Programme (FY09) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 45298.3 Reaffirmed Programme (FY10) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 57314.7 Reaffirmed Programme (FY11) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 113850 Reaffirmed Programme (FY12) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 81060.4 Reaffirmed Programme (FY13) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 88283.4 Reaffirmed Programme (FY14) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 26250 Reaffirmed Programme (FY15) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 192000 Reaffirmed Programme (FY16) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 409850 Reaffirmed Programme (FY17) Indo Amines Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA- 1470.7 Reaffirmed Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Instrument- CARE AA- 1678.6 Reaffirmed Nonconvertible debentures Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 582.1 Reaffirmed Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4 75 Revised from CARE BB+/ A4+ Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Kg Petrochem Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Maruti Knit Tex LT Bk Fac CARE B 37.6 Reaffirmed Mehar Tableware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.8 Reaffirmed Mehar Tableware Pvt Ltd LT/Short- term Bk CARE BB-/A4 48 Reaffirmed Facility Mirc Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1900 Revised from CARE BBB Noken Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 320 Assigned Nova Technocast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - withdrawn Rajvir Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1725.1 Assigned Rajvir Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/A4 100 Assigned Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 761.3 Reaffirmed Sadhu Singh Humdard Trust Bk Fac - - suspended Samrat Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.1 Revised from Care B Sasan Power Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL, CARE A- 188400 Assigned Hedge Limits and Fund based Working Capital limits Sasan Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - CARE A-/A2+ 3000 Assigned NFBL (BG) Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2411.4 Reaffirmed Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 168.3 Reaffirmed Shri Sumati Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - withdrawn Shri Tirupati Steelcast Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BB+ 206 Revised from CARE BB Shri Tirupati Steelcast Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE BB+ 150 Revised from CARE BB Srinivasa Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Assigned Tirumala Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned V.D. Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Vids Overseas Bk Fac - - withdrawn Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)