Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.C. Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.2 Reaffirmed Anjani Portland Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited (CCCL). Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 105 Assigned Birla Cable Ltd (Erstwhile Birla ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 915 Revised from Ericsson Optical Ltd) CARE A1(SO) (enhanced from 87.35) Bnc Power Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 825 Reaffirmed Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 765 Reaffirmed Dhundhwal Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Assigned Jay Chemical Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Jay Chemical Industries Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed sanctioned fund based working capital limits) Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Kotecha Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Marco Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12 CR ) Merino Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd CP/STD* CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. National Plastic Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Reddy And Reddy Import And Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Santhoshimathaa Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 59 Assigned Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 59.3 Revised from CARE A4+ Tvs Motor Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2860 Reaffirmed Tvs Motor Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.C. Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.7 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 11.40 CR] Anjani Portland Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA+ (SO) 200 Revised from CARE AA(SO) (Reduced from 80 CR) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited (CCCL). Anjani Portland Cement Ltd NCD* CARE AA+ (SO) 600 Revised from CARE AA(SO) Ashashree Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 67 Assigned Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195 Assigned Birla Cable Ltd (Erstwhile Birla LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 555 Revised from Ericsson Optical Ltd) CARE A+(SO) (reduced from 64.50) Bnc Power Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.25 crore] Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4085 Revised from CARE AA Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ST Bk FacCARE BB- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Dhundhwal Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Assigned /CARE A3 Ginni International Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Gorakhpur Kasia Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 280 Assigned Gorakhpur Kasia Tollways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 352.9 Assigned A2+ Gujarat Cotton Corporation Bk Fac - - suspended Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 749 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.24.90 crore) Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2250 Reaffirmed A1+ Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - - - withdrawn NonFB* (LOC) * Since the company has surrendered its non fund based limit (Letter of Credit); the rating assigned to the same has been withdrawn. Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 743.7 Reaffirmed Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE BB- /CARE 17.5 Reaffirmed NonFB (BGs) A4 K Girdharlal International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.600 crore) Kotecha Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Laxmi Keshav Constructions Bk Fac - - withdrawn Lucky Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) @Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated CARE A- ). Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 584.7 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 54.03 CR) Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1365 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from 106.50 CR) Marco Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 13 CR ) Merino Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1671.4 Revised from CARE A+ Merino Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac/ST Bk FacCARE AA- /CARE 280 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Mittal Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 405 Reaffirmed Mittal Appliances Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2900 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 215.00 CR) Motisons Jewellers Ltd Bk Fac - - withdrawn Mukesh Balvantrai Rotliwala Bk Fac - - suspended National Extrusion LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.4 Assigned National Extrusion LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 20 Assigned A4 National Plastic Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 307.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.96 CR) Neelkanth Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22 CR) @Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated CARE A- ). Radha Madhav Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB 580 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 33 CR) Redd Mica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Redd Mica Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A487.5 Assigned Reddy And Reddy Import And Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Santhoshimathaa Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 91 Assigned Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 200 Reaffirmed * Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) for the bank facilities vide GO Ms. No. 327 Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department dated December 29, 2015 and letter from TNCSC bearing No.ACBF7/90439/07 dated August 31, 2009. Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Tvs Motor Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tvs Motor Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 3000 Reaffirmed A1+ Uttaranchal Iron And Ispat Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 116.5 Reaffirmed Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 65 Reaffirmed A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)