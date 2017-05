Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Phosphates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 64 Reaffirmed Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Dudi And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Eros Minerock Products Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed Essar Oil Ltd Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A1 160000 Placed on Non-Fundbased credit watch with positive implications Essar Oil Ltd Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 17000 Placed on credit watch Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 105864.7Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Nil outstanding as on November 17, 2016 Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - withdrawn Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 95 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Forward CARE A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Cover) Oswal Extrusion Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56 Reaffirmed Plastene India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 425 Reaffirmed Plastene Polyfilms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Rmc Switchgears Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Royal Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.4 Reaffirmed Sohum Shoppe Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Sudhanva Engineers And Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 7500 Revised from CARE A2+ Ambica Cotseeds Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) 257.5 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) 265.8 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BB (SO) 29.3 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+ (SO) 26.9 Assigned Ayan Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Balaji Phosphates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 39 Revised from CARE B+ Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165 Assigned Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 996.3 Final rating C. S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Dudi And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Emgee Cables And Communications Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - withdrawn Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1648.2 Reaffirmed Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 500 Reaffirmed A3 Eros Minerock Products Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.8 Reaffirmed Eros Minerock Products Llp LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+; 70 Reaffirmed Stable/CARE A4 Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 985.1 Assigned Ltd. Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 99.5.5 Assigned Ltd. Essar Oil Ltd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 198500 Placed on credit watch with positive implications Gyanmudra Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.1 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 80583.1 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd NCD issue^ CARE AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA+ 9750 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE AA+ 8070 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE AA+ 146450 Reaffirmed Jai Bajrang Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 42.2 Reaffirmed Kedar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 98.9 Reaffirmed Kokila Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Kuvarba Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Maa Jay Chandi Multipurpose Cold LT Bk Fac CARE B 68.8 Reaffirmed Storage Pvt Ltd Mahika Infra Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1700 Assigned Malaxmi Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1897.6 Revised from CARE D Mamta Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 186.8 Reaffirmed Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 616.2 Revised from CARE BBB Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL CARE A- 226.4 Reaffirmed Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 400 Reaffirmed Based) Navneet Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended New Sapna Granite Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.4 Reaffirmed Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 545.3 Revised from CARE BB Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+; 250 Revised from Stable /CARE A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 P. B. Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended P. I. Patel Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Plastene India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1135 Revised from CARE BB Plastene India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+; 655 Revised from Stable /CARE A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11 Reaffirmed Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Revised from CARE B+ Rakesh Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Rakesh Construction Company LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+; 100 Reaffirmed Negative/CARE A4 Rmc Switchgears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 98.6 Revised from CARE BB- Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 800 Assigned Shree Kalka Fibers Pvt Limted LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.6 Reaffirmed Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 53 Reaffirmed Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sohum Shoppe Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 238.3 Reaffirmed Sudhanva Engineers And Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+; 30 Revised from CARE B Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 47484 Revised from CARE A- Umiya Cot Fibers Bk Fac - - Suspended Venkateshwara Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.6 Reaffirmed Yashodakrishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 