Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 09, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Brij Raj Holdings ST Bk Fac CARE A4 107.5 Reaffirmed Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Entire Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Gem Electro Mechanicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225000 Reaffirmed Ltd Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Phillips Carbon Black Ltd CP issue (CP)* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fundbased working capital limits with banks Progility Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Revised from CARE A1+ Rajputana Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue CARE A1+ 6400 Reaffirmed S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue Provisional CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadheesh Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 161.5 Revised from CARE B+ Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Adilabad Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2917.6 Revised from CARE B Agson Global Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Anjali Aluminium Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Brij Raj Holdings LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Revised from CARE BB C.A. Vegefruit Stores LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 143.7 Assigned Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 31586.2 Reaffirmed Dte Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Entire Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 298 Revised from CARE BB Gem Electro Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Gmr Energy Ltd NCD - - withdrawn Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative LT Bk Fac CARE AA 55000 Reaffirmed Ltd Iskrupa Mall Management Company Pvt LtLT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 1500 Revised from CARE BB Iskrupa Mall Management Company Pvt LtLT Bk Fac - Lease CARE BBB- 360 Revised from Rental Discounting CARE BB Jetpur Somnath Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 712 # M & B Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended M. B. Enterprise Bk Fac - - suspended Mars Packaging Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.8 Assigned Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8248.2 Reaffirmed Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1+ 18500 Reaffirmed Piccadily Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1710.1 Reaffirmed Pradeep Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Revised from CARE B Progility Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE A 30 Revised from CARE A+ R.S. Green Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 127.3 Revised from CARE B Rajputana Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 198.3 Assigned Rajputana Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 38.5 Assigned Regaliaa Buildtech & Services India PvLT Bk Fac- LRD LoanCARE BB+ 1175 Reaffirmed Ltd. Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Suraj Ispat LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.