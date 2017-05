Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Reaffirmed Agrimas Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Assigned Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.5 Reaffirmed Coromandel Agrico Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Assigned Flash Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1450 Reaffirmed Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.8 Reaffirmed Kalpana Struct-Con Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 182.5 Assigned M. H. Khanusiya ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE A3 242 Reaffirmed Fac Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35.8 Reaffirmed S. Pal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Reaffirmed Seyadu Beedi Company ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1 5500 Reaffirmed * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Sri Ram Cable Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Tamboli Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 42 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Company Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3938.2 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed * Standalone LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.8 Assigned Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 475 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd LT Instruments NCD CARE BBB 450 Assigned Agrimas Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned Ahuja Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE D - Revised from CARE BB- Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 107.1 Reaffirmed Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 255 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.4 Revised from CARE BB- Bhagawati India Motorizer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 139.7 Revised from CARE B Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd OFCD (OFCD) - - withdrawn* *The rating of OFCD is being withdrawn as the company has fully repaid the amount under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the said issue as on date. Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 60 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd NCDs-I (NCD-I) CARE A- 1102.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd NCDs-II (NCD-II) CARE A- 670 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bsl Ltd Bk Fac - - withdrawn Coromandel Agrico Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 482 Assigned Dolvi Coke Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 12000 Reaffirmed Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6210.2 Reaffirmed Flash Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Ganpat Rai Kewal Ram Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Revised from CARE BB Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4 198 Revised from CARE BB/ CARE A4 Guru Nanak Rice & General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Ircon International Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawal Ircon International Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 65000 Reaffirmed A1+ Jay Somnath Paper Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 105 Assigned Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 300 Reaffirmed A3+ K.R. Anand Bk Fac - - Suspended Kalpana Struct-Con Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Assigned M. H. Khanusiya LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.6 Reaffirmed Mahajyoti Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 74.5 Revised from CARE B+ Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Assigned Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BBB-/A3 700 Reaffirmed Fac Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 218.6 Reaffirmed Paragon Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 633 Assigned Prakash Industries Ltd Issuer Ratings - - Suspended Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 8750 Reaffirmed Punjab And Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed (Basel-III) R. S. Fibers Bk Fac - - Suspended Radix Electrosystems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 50 Reaffirmed Raebareilly Allahabad Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ram Ratna Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 196.5 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Electricals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 712.8 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S. Pal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.9 Reaffirmed S.M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Reaffirmed Salasar Balai Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 1000 Reaffirmed Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 136 Reaffirmed Seyadu Beedi Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 317.3 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cable Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 270 Reaffirmed Tamboli Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 225.9 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd NCD# ProvCARE AA 5640 Assigned # Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be provided by The Tata Power Company Limited. The Indian Hotels Company Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE AA+ 4250 Reaffirmed Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 35524.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.