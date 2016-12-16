Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Ashwin Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Elecon ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned Fortune Stones Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 275 Reaffirmed Global Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed Global Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3 1650 Reaffirmed Inter Knit Fashion ST Bk Fac CARE A4 58 Assigned Jai Maa Sharda Agro And Rice Mill Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45.9 Reaffirmed Premier Plastics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned R. C. Patel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Sarv Bio Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.50 CR) Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.30.50 Crore) Simanchal Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur CD programme CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd CP CARE A1 1750 Assigned The Amir Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3 145 Assigned Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) 30000 Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 2800 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series C Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CARE AA- 9000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) - Perpetual Bonds - Series III Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series F Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series G Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 3200 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series H Andhra Bank LT Bonds CARE AA+ 5001 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series A( Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series B(Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series C( Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds(Basel CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed III)-Perpetual Bonds Ashwin Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Edibles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Elecon LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Assigned Fortune Stones Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 595.9 Reaffirmed Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 236.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 28.35 crore) Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 440 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs. 44.85 crore) Indian Bank Basel III CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bond @ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. ? The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. ? The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with the conventional subordinated debt instruments. Indian Bank Tier II Bond CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (Basel III compliant)# #Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a 'Point of Non-Viability' (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus, enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. In CARE's opinion, the parameters considered to assess whether a bank will reach the PONV are similar to the parameters considered to assess rating of Tier II instruments even under Basel II. CARE has rated the Tier II bonds under Basel III after factoring in the additional feature of PONV. Jai Maa Sharda Agro And Rice Mill Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 8.03 CR) Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Senior CARE A- 4828.5 Reaffirmed Debt [Reduced from Rs.502.67crore] Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-OverdraftCARE A- 338.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.35 crore] Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed FacSubordinate Debt Kovai Medical Center Research And Bk Fac - - suspended Educational Trust Krupanidhi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 41.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 4.32 CR) Krupanidhi Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 32.5 Reaffirmed A4 Livpure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Om Sai Intex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Pari India Bk Fac - - suspended Pg Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 400 Reaffirmed Pg Foils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 750 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from 60 CR) Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 Reaffirmed Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 400 Revised from CARE A-(SO)* *Bank facilities of Prem Cables Private Limited were earlier backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of PG Foils Ltd (PGFL, rated 'CARE A-; Stable /CARE A1'). However, as per the latest bank sanction letter the condition of corporate guarantee of PGFL has been waived-off and hence, the present assessment of the company is on standalone basis. Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 400 Revised from A1 CARE A-(SO)*/CARE A1(SO)* *Bank facilities of Prem Cables Private Limited were earlier backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of PG Foils Ltd (PGFL, rated 'CARE A-; Stable /CARE A1'). However, as per the latest bank sanction letter the condition of corporate guarantee of PGFL has been waived-off and hence, the present assessment of the company is on standalone basis. Premier Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121 Assigned Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended R. C. Patel LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Electric Press LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.1 Reaffirmed Ramani Ice Cream Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 422.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22.30 CR) Sahayog Clean Milk Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended Sarv Bio Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 165 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.50 CR) Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 3675.4 Revised from CARE B+ Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE D 2999.9 Revised from Based (CC) CARE B+ Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 295.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.26.18 Crore) Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 130 Assigned A3+ Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.7 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 16.30 CR) Simanchal Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 380000 Reaffirmed India Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 212766 Reaffirmed India Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD program CARE AAA / 210000 Reaffirmed India CARE A1+ Small Industries Development Bank Of Issuer Rating CARE AAA(Is) - Reaffirmed India State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 14516 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Basel III CARE AAA 14500 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier II Bonds Sunil Charitable Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd NCD CARE A- 600 Assigned Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1500 Reaffirmed A1 The Amir Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Assigned Universal Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO)* 246 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 28.83 CR) *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Uttar Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation Ltd. (UPSWC). Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCDs - - % Withdrawan Subordinated Debt % withdrawn as no amount was raised against the proposed NCD issue Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Revised from CARE A- Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCD CARE A 450* Revised from CARE A- *of which an amount of Rs. 38.56 crore has been raised Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCD CARE A 750 Revised from CARE A- Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCD CARE A 60^ Assigned ^ Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 68.1818 for Instrument of USD 8.8 million Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd LT Tier-II Bonds CARE A 1500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.