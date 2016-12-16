Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed
Ashwin Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned
Elecon ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned
Fortune Stones Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 275 Reaffirmed
Global Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed
Global Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3 1650 Reaffirmed
Inter Knit Fashion ST Bk Fac CARE A4 58 Assigned
Jai Maa Sharda Agro And Rice Mill Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45.9 Reaffirmed
Premier Plastics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned
R. C. Patel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed
Sarv Bio Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4.50 CR)
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Revised from
CARE A3
(reduced from Rs.30.50 Crore)
Simanchal Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur CD programme CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd CP CARE A1 1750 Assigned
The Amir Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3 145 Assigned
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) 30000 Reaffirmed
India
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 2800 Reaffirmed
Bonds - Series C
Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CARE AA- 9000 Reaffirmed
(Basel III) -
Perpetual Bonds - Series III
Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Bonds - Series F
Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Bonds - Series G
Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 3200 Reaffirmed
Bonds - Series H
Andhra Bank LT Bonds CARE AA+ 5001 Reaffirmed
Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds-Series A(
Basel III)
Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds-Series
B(Basel III)
Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bonds-Series C(
Basel III)
Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds(Basel CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
III)-Perpetual
Bonds
Ashwin Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Edibles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended
Elecon LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Assigned
Fortune Stones Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 595.9 Reaffirmed
Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 236.2 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(reduced from Rs. 28.35 crore)
Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 440 Revised from
A2 CARE BBB+ /
CARE A3+
(reduced from Rs. 44.85 crore)
Indian Bank Basel III CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Compliant Tier I
Perpetual Bond @
@ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration its key features as below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel
coupon payments. ? The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current
year's profits are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of
sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank
meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total
Capital Ratios at all times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as
prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. ? The instrument may be written-down upon CET I
breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March
31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event
called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Any delay in
payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features
mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and
as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with
the conventional subordinated debt instruments.
Indian Bank Tier II Bond CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
(Basel III
compliant)#
#Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a 'Point of Non-Viability' (PONV) trigger
due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its
own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus, enable it to
continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that
these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of
the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning
non-viable. In CARE's opinion, the parameters considered to assess whether a bank will reach the
PONV are similar to the parameters considered to assess rating of Tier II instruments even under
Basel II. CARE has rated the Tier II bonds under Basel III after factoring in the additional
feature of PONV.
Jai Maa Sharda Agro And Rice Mill Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from 8.03 CR)
Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Senior CARE A- 4828.5 Reaffirmed
Debt
[Reduced from Rs.502.67crore]
Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-OverdraftCARE A- 338.6 Reaffirmed
[Reduced from Rs.35 crore]
Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
FacSubordinate Debt
Kovai Medical Center Research And Bk Fac - - suspended
Educational Trust
Krupanidhi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 41.8 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 4.32 CR)
Krupanidhi Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 32.5 Reaffirmed
A4
Livpure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Om Sai Intex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned
Pari India Bk Fac - - suspended
Pg Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 400 Reaffirmed
Pg Foils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 750 Reaffirmed
A1
(enhanced from 60 CR)
Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 Reaffirmed
Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 400 Revised from
CARE A-(SO)*
*Bank facilities of Prem Cables Private Limited were earlier backed by unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee of PG Foils Ltd (PGFL, rated 'CARE A-; Stable /CARE A1').
However, as per the latest bank sanction letter the condition of corporate guarantee of PGFL has
been waived-off and hence, the present assessment of the company is on standalone basis.
Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 400 Revised from
A1 CARE
A-(SO)*/CARE
A1(SO)*
*Bank facilities of Prem Cables Private Limited were earlier backed by unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee of PG Foils Ltd (PGFL, rated 'CARE A-; Stable /CARE A1').
However, as per the latest bank sanction letter the condition of corporate guarantee of PGFL has
been waived-off and hence, the present assessment of the company is on standalone basis.
Premier Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121 Assigned
Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended
R. C. Patel LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed
Rajkamal Electric Press LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.1 Reaffirmed
Ramani Ice Cream Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 422.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 22.30 CR)
Sahayog Clean Milk Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - suspended
Sarv Bio Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 165 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 10.50 CR)
Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 3675.4 Revised from
CARE B+
Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE D 2999.9 Revised from
Based (CC) CARE B+
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 295.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(enhanced from Rs.26.18 Crore)
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 130 Assigned
A3+
Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.7 Revised from
CARE BB-
(reduced from 16.30 CR)
Simanchal Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 380000 Reaffirmed
India
Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 212766 Reaffirmed
India
Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD program CARE AAA / 210000 Reaffirmed
India CARE A1+
Small Industries Development Bank Of Issuer Rating CARE AAA(Is) - Reaffirmed
India
State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Patiala Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Patiala Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 14516 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Patiala Basel III CARE AAA 14500 Reaffirmed
Compliant Tier II
Bonds
Sunil Charitable Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed
Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd NCD CARE A- 600 Assigned
Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1500 Reaffirmed
A1
The Amir Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Assigned
Universal Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO)* 246 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 28.83 CR) *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment
mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Uttar
Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation Ltd. (UPSWC).
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCDs - - % Withdrawan
Subordinated Debt
% withdrawn as no amount was raised against the proposed NCD issue
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Revised from
CARE A-
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCD CARE A 450* Revised from
CARE A-
*of which an amount of Rs. 38.56 crore has been raised
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCD CARE A 750 Revised from
CARE A-
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCD CARE A 60^ Assigned
^ Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 68.1818 for Instrument of USD 8.8 million
Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd LT Tier-II Bonds CARE A 1500 Assigned
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
