Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 380 Reaffirmed Blue Star Engineerng & Electronics LtdCP Programme* CARE A1+ (SO) 100 Final Rating *The rating assigned to the aforesaid commercial paper is based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort which has been issued to the investors of commercial paper by Blue Star Limited (BSL, rated 'CARE AA+/CARE A1+' for bank facilities and instruments). The proposed issue of commercial paper by Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited (BSEEL) will be earmarked to the working capital bank facilities of BSEEL which are already backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by BSL. Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Excel Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 46.3 Assigned Jayshree Automobiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 135 Revised from CARE A4 M.K. Engineers Group ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33 Assigned Medi Assist Insurance Tpa Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Rakesh Advertising Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Trf Ltd ST Debt programme CARE A2 1000 Revised from (including CP)* CARE A2+ *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits Urc Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P. Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 525.3 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 13500* Reaffirmed * The reduction in rated amount is due to redemption of Lower Tier II bonds of Rs.561.9 crore Allahabad Bank Proposed Tier II CARE AA 10000* Reaffirmed Bonds Reaffirmed (Basel III) * The reduction in rated amount is due to redemption of Lower Tier II bonds of Rs.561.9 crore Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Assam Auto Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Assigned Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 824.5 Reaffirmed Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 16.8 Assigned Excel Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 42.2 Assigned Gvk Airport Developers Ltd LT Instruments - CARE BB+ 17250 Assigned NCD (Proposed Instruments Of Kec International Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawan Instruments Of Kec International Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A+ 16000 Reaffirmed Instruments Of Kec International Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 104000 Reaffirmed (Non-FB) Instruments Of Kec International Ltd NCD Withdrawan Jayshree Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Reaffirmed M.K. Engineers Group LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Oriental Pathways (Agra) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 786.6 Revised from CARE D Oriental Pathways (Nagpur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 739.2 Revised from CARE D Rakesh Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD - I CARE A+ 2835 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD - II CARE A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD - III CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD - IV CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+ - Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+; 14800 Reaffirmed Stable/CARE A1+ Renew Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE A+ (SO) 1000 Assigned NCD@ Renew Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed NCD@ Sheetal Jewellery House Llp Bk Fac - 173 Withdrawan Shree Bhawani Lumbers LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+; 135 Reaffirmed Stable/CARE A4 Shri Shyam Warehousing & Power Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Trf Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 13230 Revised from CARE A- /CARE A2+ Trf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+; 3804.1 Revised from CARE A- Urc Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2084.7 Reaffirmed Yours Project Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Zen Tobacco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)