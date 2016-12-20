Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bafna Motors (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Blue Circle Organics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Assigned Dynamic Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A4 Gardex ST Bk Fac CARE A3 541 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1100 Reaffirmed Goyal Mg Gases Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 250 Assigned Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed India Files Manufacturing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed K.P.H Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed *The bank facilities are backed by personal guarantees from Mr Mohit Burman, Ms Preity Zinta, Mr Ness Wadia and Mr Karan Paul, in the proportion of their shareholding in the company. Furthermore, these promoters have also provided an undertaking to meet the shortfall (if any) in the debt servicing and maintain their shareholding in the company during the tenor of the loan Maharaja Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Narola Gems ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Bk limits Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed enhanced from 1.50 CR Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Corporate CARE CGR 2 Reaffirmed Governance Rating (CGR) Shiv Edibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Gouriputra Ago Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3 CR Three Star Marine Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Truba Advance Sciences Kombine ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Revised from CARE D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd FD CARE BB+ (FD) 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apna Ghar Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Bafna Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE B+ 120 Assigned Fac Bal Darbar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60.6 Assigned Blue Circle Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Assigned Dev Priya Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Dynamic Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5.2 Revised from CARE BB- Dynamic Powertech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 40 Revised from CARE BB- /A4 Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1996.2 Reaffirmed Global Wind Power Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Goyal Mg Gases Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Assigned Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 105 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 165000 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Hind Agro Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Hind Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Integrated Livestock Village Farm Pvt Bk Fac -- Suspended Ltd Leading Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from 5 CR Leading Construction Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Bk Fac -- Suspended Magnum Steels Bk Fac -- Withdrawan Maharaja Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 145 Reaffirmed enhanced from 12 CR Matadeen Ramchandra Agarwal LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Revised from CARE BB- Enhanced from 4.00 CR Matadeen Ramchandra Agarwal Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 20 Revised from CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Enhanced from 1.50 CR Mittal Forgings And Components Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.2 Assigned Narola Gems Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 517.5 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd LT /ST Bk limits CARE AA+ /A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.2 Reaffirmed enhanced from 6 CR Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 111 Revised from CARE B+ Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 390 Revised from CARE A4 Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 37947.1 Revised from CARE B Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE D /D 69314 Revised from CARE B /A4 Shiv Edibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52 Reaffirmed reduced from 5.56 CR Sourcehov India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL -- Withdrawan Sourcehov India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Limits Sree Gouriputra Ago Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed reduced from 7.33 CR The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 6000 Credit watch with negative implications Three Star Marine Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B 2.1 Reaffirmed Til Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1823.2 Removed from credit watch reduced from 227.34 CR Til Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 2000 Removed from credit watch enhanced from 180 CR Trehan Home Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Truba Advance Sciences Kombine LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.7 Revised from CARE D Vrp Telematics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Yes Bank Ltd Additional Tier I CARE AA 21000 Assigned Bonds (Basel III)# #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds (Additional Tier I Bonds (Basel III)) after taking into consideration its key features as mentioned below: 1. The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. 2.The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, i.e., payment of such coupon is likely to result in losses during the current year, the balance of coupon payment may be made out of revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Adequacy Ratios and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AA 24026 Reaffirmed Bonds@ @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-inclause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with conventional subordinated debt instruments. Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 5260 Reaffirmed (Basel II)@ @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-inclause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with conventional subordinated debt instruments. Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Bonds - I Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Bonds - II Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 35349 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 49000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.