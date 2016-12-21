Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Textiles Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ Withdrawn @ The company has surrendered short term limits rated by CARE and there is no outstanding under the said limits. Taking cognizance of the fact, CARE has withdrawn the short term rating assigned to the bank facilities of the company. Anveshan Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac @ Withdrawn @ The company has surrendered short term limits rated by CARE and there is no outstanding under the said limits. Taking cognizance of the fact, CARE has withdrawn the short term rating assigned to the bank facilities of the company. Ankalesh Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ Withdrawn @ The company has surrendered short term limits rated by CARE and there is no outstanding under the said limits. Taking cognizance of the fact, CARE has withdrawn the short term rating assigned to the bank facilities of the company. Ceiba Ecc Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.8 Reaffirmed Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Qh Talbros Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Seguro-Inkel Consortium Llp ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ (SO) 75 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Inkel Limited. Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Specific Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31.5 Reaffirmed Toyo Springs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 272.5 Revised from CARE A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Qh Talbros Pvt Ltd Medium Term CARE BB Withdrawan* Instruments (Fixed Deposits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abeer Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB+ (SO) 1386.5 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) # The rating is backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged job work receipts and lease rental receivables from Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated: CARE AA- & CARE A1+) Achal Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB+ (SO) 1139.5 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) #The rating is backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged job work receipts and lease rental receivables from Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated: CARE AA- & CARE A1+) Adi Texfab Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 142.7 Revised from CARE BBB Ankalesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 731.2 Revised from CARE BBB Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB+ (SO) 852.3 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) # The rating is backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged sales proceed receivables from Arvind Limited (Arvind rated: CARE AA- & CARE A1+) Anveshan Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 349.5 Revised from CARE BBB @ The company has surrendered short term limits rated by CARE and there is no outstanding under the said limits. Taking cognizance of the fact, CARE has withdrawn the short term rating assigned to the bank facilities of the company. Aster Infrahome Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB 500 Assigned Ceiba Ecc Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350.9 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Indian Renewable Energy Development Proposed LT Bonds CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Agency Ltd (IREDA Green Bonds) Indian Renewable Energy Development LT Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 22076.5 Reaffirmed Agency Ltd Kiah Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Krishna Wax Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Maruti Infracreation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Revised from CARE BBB Maruti Infracreation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 31 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Mb Tea & Allied Products Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Miraj Metals LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 80 Revised from CARE BB Miraj Metals LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 420 Revised from (Non-FB) CARE BB (Double B)/ Miraj Recyclers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 30 Revised from CARE BB Miraj Recyclers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 120 Revised from (Non-FB) CARE BB (Double B)/ CARE A4 Miv Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 232.5 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Inkel Limited. Moon Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Ncc Infraspace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from CARE BBB Ncc Infraspace Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA 30000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier II Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 15250 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Tier I CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Bonds Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 18.6 Assigned Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A41.4 Assigned Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd NCD Withdrawn Polakulath Narayanan Renai Medicity LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 127.8 Revised from CARE BB Qh Talbros Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 902.5 Reaffirmed Quality Engineering Works Bk Fac Suspended Seguro-Inkel Consortium Llp LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 500 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Inkel Limited. Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Specific Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 239.1 Reaffirmed Specific Ceramics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Svc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Svc Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 250 Assigned A4+ Terrace Valley Hotel Bk Fac Suspended Toyo Springs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 977.5 Revised from CARE BBB Tripple Star Agri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 163.8 Reaffirmed Trycon Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Varun Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Revised from CARE BBB Varun Procon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB/CARE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)