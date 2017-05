Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 170 Revised from CARE A4 Bhatia Colour Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 265 Reaffirmed Ltd. Classical Natural Stone ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 11.7 Reaffirmed Godavari Plasto Conatiners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed J. K. Electric Contractor ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Instruments (CP)CARE A1+ 500* Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.300 crore only) *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5.4 Revised from CARE A4+ Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac- NonFB CARE A3 1400 Reaffirmed BG/LC Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd Corporate CARE CGR 2- - Assigned Governance Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Market CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY17 Twenty Four Secure Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Vaishnavi Food Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 58.4 Revised from CARE BB Bhatia Colour Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd. Classical Natural Stone LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 27 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.00 CR) Dollar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1972.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 159.63 CR) Godavari Plasto Conatiners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.76 CR) Hyderabad Integrated Msw Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL^ CARE BBB- (SO) 2209.2 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL; rated CARE BBB- / CARE A3 ). Hyderabad Integrated Msw Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL# CARE BBB- (SO) 500 Assigned #proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL; rated CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 ). J. K. Electric Contractor LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Javery Incorporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.50 CR) L&T South City Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2520 Assigned Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 138.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (increased from 10.27 CR) Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Microtex Fashion Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.3 Assigned Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 143.2 Reaffirmed Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10.7 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 0.82 CR) Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB 291.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.43.33 crore) Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 510 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 81.1 Assigned Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 75 Assigned A4 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market - - Withdrawn* Borrowing Programme - FY05 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market - - Withdrawn* Borrowing Programme - FY06 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 3148 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY07 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 15683 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY08 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 3646.2 Reaffirmed Borrowing programme - FY09 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 58494 Reaffirmed Borrowing programme - FY10 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 101697.8Reaffirmed Borrowing programme - FY11 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 130940 Reaffirmed Borrowing programme - FY12 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 155523.1Reaffirmed Borrowing programme - FY13 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 252665.3Reaffirmed Borrowing programme - FY14 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 301277.8Reaffirmed Borrowing programme - FY15 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 230027 Reaffirmed Borrowing programme - FY16 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Borrowing programme - FY17 Twenty Four Secure Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Vaishnavi Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17.9 Assigned Vayhan Coffee Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)