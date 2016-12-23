Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60.7 Revised from CARE A3 reduced from 7.75 CR Menon Pistons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non- CARE A3 9050 Suspension Fund Based)-LC Revoked; Revised from CARE BB/A4 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Short/LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 150 Suspension (Non Fund Based) - /A3 (SO) revoked; LC/BG Revised from CARE BB (SO)/ A4 (SO) Santhoshimathaa Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 328 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5.90 CR Tata Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 16740 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 1510 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banshi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 0.5 Assigned Banshi Cotton Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 170 Assigned Bimla Rice International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.7 Reaffirmed Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 374.5 Revised from CARE BBB reduced from 38.72 CR Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB- (SO) 1995.1 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (rated CARE BBB- , CARE A3). Jain Sons Finlease Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed enhanced from 75 CR Jsr Mulbagal Tollways P Ltd. Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Kbs Creation Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Menon Pistons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Muralidhar Agro Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 265.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.25.99 crore P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 950 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.55 crore Premium Harvest Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Radhegovindkripa Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 652.6 Reaffirmed Rawalwasia Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 130 Reaffirmed Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.1 Reaffirmed reduced from 9.75 CR Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 120 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 3500 Suspension Revoked; Revised from CARE BB/A4 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 376.4 Suspension (External Revoked; Commercial Borrowings) Revised from CARE BB/A4 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Rupee CARE BBB- 250 Suspension TL) Revoked; Revised from CARE BB/A4 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 500 Suspension Based) Revoked; Revised from CARE BB/A4 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- (SO) 200 Suspension Based)- CC revoked; Revised from CARE BB (SO)/ A4 (SO) Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 3100 Suspension (Non-Fund Based)- Revoked; LC/BG Revised from CARE BB/A4 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Short/LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 3150 Suspension (Non Fund Based) - Revoked; LC/BG Revised from CARE BB/A4 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed Long/ST CARE BBB- /A3 3100 Suspension Bk Fac Revoked; Revised from CARE BB/A4 Santhoshimathaa Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 187 Reaffirmed enhanced from 9.10 CR Siesta Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.4 Assigned Suzlon Energy Ltd. Proposed LT/ST Bk CARE A+ (SO) 13000 Provisional Fac /A1+ (SO) Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd TL -- 1988.7 Withdrawn Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd Proposed NCD -- 2000 Withdrawn Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 639.5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 598.3 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 259.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs. 40 crore Tata Communications Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1550 Reaffirmed Reduced from 210 CR Yes Bank Ltd Additional Tier I CARE AA 15000 Assigned Bonds (Basel III) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.