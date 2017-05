Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cossmo Tex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd CP* CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A1 105000 Positive Non-fundbased implications Reduced from 16,000 CR Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Reduced form 1.10 CR Grg Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 560 Assigned Gtv Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 140 Assigned Hmt Ltd Non-FB- STLC /BG CARE A4 112.5 Developing Implications Indore Composite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120.8 Revised from CARE A3 Nutech Appliances ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ongc Tripura Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8470 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Rushil Decor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 330 Reaffirmed Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Servewell House Hold Appliances ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Stylo Tablewares ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Assigned Syndicate Bank CD CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adie Broswon Sugars & Industries Pvt LBk Fac -- -- Suspended Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 137.5 Revised from CARE BB- reduced from 16.06 CR Alp Non Woven Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 64.1 Assigned Amw Motors Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt LtBk Fac CARE B+ /A3 20 Reaffirmed Asrec (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Baba Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 93.6 Reaffirmed reduced from 10.09 CR Cable Corporation Of India Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Chandra Nirman Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series I Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series II Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series III Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series IV Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series VI Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5500 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series VII Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 2375 Reaffirmed -Series I Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed -Series II Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed -Series III Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed -Series IV Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IV) Cossmo Tex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14.4 Assigned Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4753.2 Reaffirmed Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 50 Reaffirmed Dindayal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Dirgh Diamond Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Dushmanta Giri LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Reaffirmed Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- -- Withdrawn Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 64.3 Revised from CARE A4 enhanced from 2.50 CR Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 231710 Positive implications Enhanced from 19,850 CR Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 1150 Assigned Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71 Reaffirmed enhanced from 6.20 CR General Security & Information ServiceBk Fac -- -- Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Grg Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2116.5 Revised from CARE BBB Gtv Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B reduced from 15.00 CR Gurdaspur Sugar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended H.P. Cotton Casuals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 334.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 35.43 CR H.P. Cotton Casuals Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /A3 18.3 Reaffirmed reduced from 2 CR Hari Bhoomi Communications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 137 Reaffirmed Reduced from 15 CR Hmt Ltd FB-LT-CC CARE B- 445.6 Developing Implications Imac India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Indore Composite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 161.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Indus Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ (SO) 178.1 Assigned *backed by corporate guarantee extended by Ghatge Patil Industries Limited (GPIL; rated CARE BB+/Negative/CARE A4+ ). Jibika Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Kankani Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.5 Assigned Kms Coach Builders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Lulu Cyber Park Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Withdrawn Maa Ganga Rice Mill Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Maharaja Resources Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Mahavir Rice Mills Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Nainani Medico LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Nsl Tidong Power Generation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Nutech Appliances LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.7 Assigned Ongc Tripura Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 29764.4 Revised from CARE A+ Reduced from 3,138 CR Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 202.8 Revised from CARE B+ Oriilon India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 150 Revised from CARE B+/ A4 P. Venkat Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115 Reaffirmed reduced from 12.09 CR Penna Cement Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Pochiraju Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Rushil Decor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 874.3 Reaffirmed Samarpan Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 323 Reaffirmed Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from 5.55 CR Servewell House Hold Appliances Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 45 Assigned Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 18 CR Shree Sai Organic Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.5 Revised from CARE B+ reduced from 10.78 CR Solaimalai Enterprises Bk Fac -- -- Suspended State Bank Of Mysore Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 6400 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2600 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Basel III Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds Stylo Tablewares Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 25 Assigned Swastik Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.2 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 8197 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 7730 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Basel III CARE AA- 28000 Reaffirmed Additional Tier I Bonds Syndicate Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Basel III Tier II CARE AA+ 48500 Reaffirmed Bonds Tangnu Romai Power Generation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Thakurdas Lotwala LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Ultra Readymix Concrete Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Withdrawn Umesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from 9.60 CR United Machinery & Appliances Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Universal Associates LT Bk Fac CARE D 130 Revised from CARE BB Universal Associates Bk Fac CARE D 85 Revised from CARE BB /A4+ Vignan'S Foundation For Science, LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 414.7 Reaffirmed Technology And Research -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

$: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 