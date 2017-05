Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Welding Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70.0 CR) Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 215.6 Assigned Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.40 crore) Capri Global Capital Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 41770 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Karnavati Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Medicare Environmental Management Pvt ST Bk Fac - BG* CARE A3 (SO) 20 Assigned Ltd *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL; rated 'CARE BBB-', 'CARE A3'). Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A1 2500 Reaffirmed Non-fundbased Precision Power Products India Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Precision Wires India Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A1 3217.5 Reaffirmed Non-fundbased Ra Chem Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 588.5 Revised from CARE A3 Spi Cinemas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 2145# Reaffirmed Ltd. # Includes Rs.0.50 crore backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from TCL; Rs.4 crore backed by a debit letter authority from TCL and credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort( Rs.210 crore) extended by TCL. (enhanced from 164.50 ). Tata Communications Payment Solutions Proposed CP issue CARE A1+(SO) 20 Assigned Ltd. % credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort extended by TCL. Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank CDs CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD - 500 WIthdrawn Ador Welding Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 275 Reaffirmed Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.0 CR) Avinash Chalana & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.5 crore ] Avinash Chalana & Co. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4+ [Enhanced from Rs.8 crore] Bajaj Finance Ltd For Revised Limits NCD CARE AAA 25450 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.3,000 crore) Bajaj Finance Ltd For Revised Limits Subordinated debt CARE AAA 24550 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2,000 crore) Bajaj Finance Ltd For Revised Limits Issuer Rating* CARE AAA - Reaffirmed *The rating is subject to the company maintaining overall gearing not exceeding 7x. Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 34.4 Assigned Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned /CARE A3 Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds ^^ ^^CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as. Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds ^^ ^^CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as. Bharat Automobiles Bk Fac - - Suspended Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4532.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.335.63 crore) Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A14001.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.260 crore) Capri Global Capital Ltd NCD CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 100 CR) Capri Global Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Devgiri Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - WIthdrawn Dhara Motor Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Dharmaraj Rice Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended G. V. Sutaria Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed G. V. Sutaria Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4+ Garg Agri Foods Pvtd Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gba Steels And Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Grand Auto Udyog Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Gulmohar Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.5 crore ] Gulmohar Traders LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4+ Heera Rice Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Idea Cellular Ltd NCD issue^ CARE AA+ 45000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2,500 ) ^ including proposed NCD Issue of Rs.2,000crore Jsw Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 29157.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1883.94 crore) Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD 1 CARE AA- 9600 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 1200 crore) Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD 2 CARE AA- 8400 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 1680 crore) Jsw Energy Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA- 10000 Assigned NonConvertible Debenture (Enhanced from Rs 600 crore) Karnavati Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 89 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Sugar Mills Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Luxmi Rice Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahabir Construction Co. Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahavir Rice And General Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Medicare Environmental Management Pvt LT Bk Fac - TL* CARE BBB-(SO) 318.1 Assigned Ltd *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL; rated CARE BBB- , CARE A3 ). Milan Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.02 CR) Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB CARE A 1150 Reaffirmed Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Precision Power Products India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.5 Assigned Precision Wires India Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB-CC CARE A 160 Reaffirmed Precision Wires India Ltd LT Bk Fac-FBTL CARE A 120 Reaffirmed R Kukreja Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ra Chem Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 899 Revised from CARE BBB- Repco Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Assigned Rohtak Hissar Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9524 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 S.M. Edibles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.4.25 crore ] Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4+ Shamji Kangad & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.5 Assigned Southern Pharma India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 158 Assigned Spi Cinemas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1800 Assigned Steel Konnect (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Stellar Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 614.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.51.55 crore) Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 10850 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 34640 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 3360@ Reaffirmed Ltd. @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee (Rs.36 crore) extended by Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) and credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort (Rs.300 crore) extended by TCL. Tata Communications Payment Solutions Proposed LT/ST CARE AA+(SO) 15 Assigned Ltd. Fundbased/ Non-FB /CARE A1+(SO) Fac % credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort extended by TCL. Tayal Foods Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 183.6 Reaffirmed A4+ United Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE A- 5750 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE A- 3000 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 5500 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Basel III CARE AA 17500 Reaffirmed Additional Tier I Bonds Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Basel III Tier II CARE AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)