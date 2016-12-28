Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ala Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A3 (SO) 300 Reaffirmed - LC/BG* *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd to the lenders of ALA Chemicals Pvt Ltd for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 5 Assigned Honour Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1450 Reaffirmed Kasuya Gpp Auto Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Kesar Terminals And Infrastructure LtdST Bk Fac - CARE A4 (SO) 90 Revised from Non-fundbased CARE A3 (SO) Limits* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ (SO) 5 Assigned @backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Kusalava International Limited (rated CARE BBB; Positive/CARE A3+ ) Kusalava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 90 Reaffirmed enhanced from 8.50 CR Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A3 652.5 Reaffirmed - LC/BG Om Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3.75 CR Om Logistics Ltd CP CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Perfect Ply Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 1600 Revised from CARE A2 Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A3 (SO) 302.5 Assigned - LC/BG* *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd to the lenders of Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A3 (SO) 0.5 Assigned NFB-Proposed** ** The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of the proposed unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee to be extended by Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd to the lenders of Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Zenith Metaplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acecons Mining And Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Akshata Mercantile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ala Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB -CC*CARE BBB- (SO) 100 Reaffirmed *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd to the lenders of ALA Chemicals Pvt Ltd for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Alpine Expo Tex Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB- 186.5 Assigned Ambala Coach Builders Bk Fac - - Suspended Amsat Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Anand Ispat Udyog Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Anand Metallics & Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Autobahn Automotive Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aziz Memorial Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Bdh Enterprises (India) Bk Fac - - Suspended Captain Ramesh Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Champalal Motilal Steel Company Pvt LtBk Fac - - Suspended Copper Strips Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Coreline Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Delhi Sanskar Bharti Shiksha Samiti Bk Fac - - Suspended Elin Electronics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Eskay Elevator (India) Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ganga Sheel Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Gdr Home Style Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Girnar Hosiery Works Bk Fac - - Suspended Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 64.5 Assigned reduced from 10 CR Honour Lab Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4218.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.438.14 crore Imperial Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indian Cane Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended J D Sons Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jay Builders Bk Fac - - Suspended Jps Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K. C. Automart Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kasuya Gpp Auto Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Kesar Terminals And Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac - TL* CARE BB+ (SO) 991.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) Krish Ispat Company Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Krishna Tissues Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 80 Assigned @backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Kusalava International Limited (rated CARE BBB; Positive/CARE A3+) Kusalava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 425 Reaffirmed enhanced from 38.76 CR Lakra Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB -CC CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Lucky Engineering Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Narayana Agro Oils Priavte Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB- 205.6 Revised from CARE B+ Netra Mercantile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain Bk Fac - - Suspended Om Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1955 Reaffirmed enhanced from 185.50 CR Parivartan Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Parivartan Buildtech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 250 Assigned Perfect Ply Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.8 Assigned Pheonix Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Poscho Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R. Kantilal And Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sahakar Maharshi Shankarrao Mohite Long -term Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Revised from Patil Ssk Ltd CARE B- Saikrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 305 Assigned Saikrupa Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 171.2 Assigned Sipping Spirits Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sita Maa Rice Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended Smt. Tarawanti Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Spiro Lifecare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB -CC*CARE BBB- (SO) 87 Assigned *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd to the lenders of Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Sunshine Educational And Development Bk Fac - - Suspended Society Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCDs -III CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCDs - IV CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCDs - V CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCDs - VI CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCDs - VII CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCDs - VIII CARE AA 200 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCDs - IX CARE AA 300 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCDs - X CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed (proposed) Topworth Tollways (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Wonder Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92 Revised from CARE BB reduced from Rs.10.37 crore Zenith Metaplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 455.5 Revised from CARE BB Reduced from Rs.51.31 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)