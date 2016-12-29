Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 45 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.3.00 Crore) Chandra Electronic Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Friends Timber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 162.5 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed High Breetd Fashions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 58.5 Reaffirmed K.H.T. Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.22.00 crore) Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 210 Revised from CARE A3 Rani Sati Agro Food Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Wockhardt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 5963 Reaffirmed Fund Based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 450 Reaffirmed Bee & Bee Investments Bk Fac - - Suspended Bharat Engineering Works Bk Fac - - Suspended Chandra Electronic Appliances Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB 140.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13.35 CR) Chottanikkarai Amman Road Transport Bk Fac - - Suspended D.E.C. Infrastructure & Projects LT Bk Fac CARE A- 400 Revised from (India) Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB+ D.E.C. Infrastructure & Projects LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 1200 Revised from (India) Pvt. Ltd A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ (reduced from 135cr) Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Eco Organics Bk Fac - - Suspended Foresight Bullion India Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Friends Timber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 2400 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Ltd LT Bk Facility (TL)CARE A 270 Assigned Future Consumer Ltd NCD CARE A 100 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Revised from CARE B Globe Artware Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gurudeo Exports Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hatsun Agro Products Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 27.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.78cr) Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ispat India LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Jai Multi Engineering Company Bk Fac - - Suspended K.H.T. Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 344.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.35.00 crore) Kamal Encon Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Revised from CARE BBB- Kcc Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB- LT - CC CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40cr) Kcc Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-FB - Longterm CARE BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed / ST BGs /CARE A2 (enhanced from 335cr ) Kesri Steels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kosmo Plastic Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Krishna Steel Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Kumar & Company Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB 118.3 Revised from CARE B+ L&T Geostructure Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 500 Revised from A2+ CARE A- / CARE A2 L&T Geostructure Llp Long -term Bk Fac CARE B 330.3 Revised from CARE A- M.S. Solvent Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Mayar Health Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+/ 30.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.26 crore) Narra Constructions Privaate Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ostro Renewables Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB 1265.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Paragon Metal Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Param Enterprises (P) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Park Felts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY17 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE AAA 46000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY17 (Including CP) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY16 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY16 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY15 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY13 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 107000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY12 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 63680 Reaffirmed Programme for FY11 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 54150 Reaffirmed Programme for FY10 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 36975 Reaffirmed Programme for FY09 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bond Issue CARE AAA 9940 Reaffirmed (Series XXVI & XXVII) Pradeep Mining And Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Rachhpal Auto Alliance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rani Sati Agro Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Sahasra Builders & Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Scholar International Education Bk Fac - - Suspended Foundation Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 308.8 Revised from CARE B Shree Durga Loha Bhandar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Shakambari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Srivalli Shipping And Transport Pvt LtBk Fac - - Suspended Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tree House Education & Accessories LtdLT fund based Bk CARE D 1028 Revised from Fac CARE BB Trycon Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Uco Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE A+ 3200 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA-; 3750 Reaffirmed Uic Udyog Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Winndsor Cotton Mills Privatae Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wockhardt Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed (proposed) Wockhardt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA 7662.5 Reaffirmed based) Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Yamuna Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)