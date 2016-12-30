Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Anabond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 315 Assigned Fullerton India Home Finance Company LCP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.25 crore Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4 -- Revised from CARE A3 HDFC Bank Infrastructure CARE A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank CD CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Housing And Urban Development ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development STD /CP CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 600 CR Kamakshi Flexiprints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Revised from CARE A4 Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned Pbm Polytex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 109.4 Reaffirmed enhanced from 10.50 cr Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Prakash Chemical Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Tsr Nirmaan Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 340 Assigned Umiya Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 34.4 Reaffirmed enhanced from 2.26 CR Vellapally Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HDFC Bank FD CARE AAA (FD) Reaffirmed Housing And Urban Development FD CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Amrit Fresh Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Anabond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 158.2 Reaffirmed reduced from 17.85 CR Anabond Ltd Bk Fac CARE A/ A1 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 2.00 CR Arun Steel Agencies Bk Fac -- -- Suspended B.K. Anand Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA- 30000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 7000 Reaffirmed (Basel II) Brilliant Bio Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE A+ 22850 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 6591 Reaffirmed City Gold Fashion Jewellery, Kasargod Bk Fac -- -- Suspended City Gold Fashion Jewellery, MangaloreBk Fac -- -- Suspended Cross Country Apparels Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Dena Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A 1250 Reaffirmed (Basel II compliant) Dena Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 14000 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 12000 Reaffirmed (Basel III compliant) Dena Bank Additional Tier I CARE BBB+ 14000 Reaffirmed Perpetual Bonds (Basel III compliant) Dhanuka Soya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 221.6 Revised from CARE BB reduced from Rs.24.16 CR Drake And Scull Water And Energy IndiaBk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Edac Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Euro Safety Footwear India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 68.8 Assigned Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Fullerton India Home Finance Company LLT Debt programme CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.100 crore Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BB -- Revised from CARE BBB Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 -- Revised from (Nonfund- based) CARE BBB/ A3 Godavari Commodities Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 89.5 Reaffirmed Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Long-term rating reaffirmed and short-term rating revised from CARE A4 Haryana Hatchery Bk Fac - - Suspended HDFC Bank Proposed CARE AA+ 50000 Assigned Additional Tier I Bonds HDFC Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 104020 Reaffirmed HDFC Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 34159 Reaffirmed HDFC Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Housing And Urban Development LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (06-07) CARE AAA 6405 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (11-12) CARE AAA 56674 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (12-13) CARE AAA 24013.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (13-14) CARE AAA 56871.2 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds - CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Tax-free (15- 16) Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (15-16) CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (16-17) CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Idbi Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II CARE AA 700 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II)$ $transferred from erstwhile IDBI Home finance Ltd. Jagran Social Welfare Society Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Janki Corp Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Kamakshi Flexiprints Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ 85 Revised from CARE BB Kbs Diamonds LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Reaffirmed Keesari Industrie Ltd (Erstwhile PrimeBk Fac - - Suspended Gold Infra Steel Ltd) Kunal Steel Bk Fac - - Suspended Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1540 Assigned Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 4580 Assigned Liberty Trendz Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Lic Housing Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE AAA 957910 Reaffirmed reduced from 99001 CR Lic Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Mahan Proteins Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Narmada Sugar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Navarathinam Spinners Bk Fac - - Suspended Origin Formulations Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Origin Lifecare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Paladiya Brothers & Company Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Passavant Energy And Environment IndiaBk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Pbm Polytex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 432.9 Reaffirmed reduced from 44.47 cr Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70.9 Assigned Pps Enviro Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Praja Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 23.1 Revised from CARE BB- Reduced from 2.61 CR Praja Mechanicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 50 Revised from CARE BB- /A4 Reduced from 10 CR Prakash Chemical Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Prakash Steel Corporation Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Quantum Knits Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Withdrawn Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Ratabhe Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1402.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from 56.00 CR Reaghan Fashions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Reliance Home Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AA 1000 Assigned Bonds -Private Placement Reliance Home Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds -Public issue Reliance Home Finance Ltd LT debt CARE AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd NCDs public issue CARE AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd Subordinate debt CARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD AA+3000 Reaffirmed Protected Market Linked Debentures Rishi Fibers Pvtltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Ruchi Worldwide Ltd Bk Fac CARE D/ D 12000 Revised from CARE B (SO) / CARE A4 (SO) Sahana Jewellery Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sai Venkat Vishnu Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Sanatan Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Sarthi Construction Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Savair Energy Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT- CC CARE BB 210 Reaffirmed Savair Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE BB /A4 470 Reaffirmed LT/ STBG/ LC Shakti Hatcheries And Poultries Bk Fac - - Suspended Shakti Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 176.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 20.30 CR Shrijee Sugar And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 286.2 Reaffirmed reduced from 31.44 CR Sohna City Llp Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Sree Drg Vinyls Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Ssab Energy & Minerals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended State Bank Of India Tier I Bonds CARE AA+ 91000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) State Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 81328.4 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 120735 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 21650 Reaffirmed (Basel II) State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Sujana Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14202.4 Reaffirmed Sujana Towers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2000.2 Reaffirmed Sujana Universal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4759.7 Reaffirmed Sujana Universal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3630 Reaffirmed Tropica Seeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tsr Nirmaan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Assigned Umiya Carbon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 50 Reaffirmed Union Bank Of India Additional Tier I CARE AA 20000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel III) Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II)@ @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the Union Bank of India's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lockin clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments. Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II CARE AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) Universal Polysack (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 102 Reaffirmed Vardhman Jewellers Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Vellapally Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Vimal Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Vinayak Hatcheries Bk Fac - - Suspended Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- -- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 