Jan 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 30 & 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawal Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A3+ (SO) 9 Reaffirmed #backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Ltd (AIDPL, rated CARE BBB; Stable/CARE A3+. Aka Logistics Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. ST debt CARE A1+(SO)* 500 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. CP (CP) for IPO CARE A1+(SO)* 2000 Assigned Financing *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10 crore) Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 215 Reaffirmed Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 127.4 Assigned Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 920 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.77.00 CR) Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 CR) Classic Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Capital First Home Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 CR) Capital First Ltd CP Issue / ST Debt CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Programme Coral Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Das Processors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 205 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 10.00 crore) Etco Denim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 290 Revised from CARE A4 Etco Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 120 Reaffirmed Emt Megatherm Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Excel Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 91.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.63 CR) Family Credit Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE A4+ 21000 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 702 Reaffirmed (Non-fund based) Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Greenlam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2550 Reaffirmed Greenlam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Revised from CARE A / CARE A1 Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 47.5 Reaffirmed H.B. Ravi Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Haldyn Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac(NFB) CARE A2 110.6 Assigned Icici Bank CD programme CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Idea Telesystems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed India Pesticides Ltd Bk Fac - CARE A2+ 150 Revised from Non-fundbased - ST CARE A3+ - BG/LC Indian Additives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 165 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Intergold (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Isc Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 439.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.39.00 crore) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 27763.1 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed *carved out of working-capital limits Jewelex (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2+ 5773 Reaffirmed Based) Jewelex (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working-capital limits Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed K. Ramachandra Rao Transmission And ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1990 Reaffirmed Power Projects Pvt Ltd Kerala Balers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Realtors Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+(SO) 500# Reaffirmed #Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL, guaranto King Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.8 Assigned Kishan Agro Product ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.3 Assigned L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed programme L&T Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed (STD) issue M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 4700 Reaffirmed M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+ (SO) 2700 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) M.B. Patil Constructions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 715 Assigned Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 49 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 33200 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.2,285 crore] Mangalam Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 37 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.4.20 crore] Meghalaya Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 120 Reaffirmed Mercator Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1125.1 placed on credit watch with developing implications Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 1240 placed on credit watch with developing implications Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 150 Reaffirmed Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 170 Reaffirmed Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 160 Reaffirmed Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 250 Reaffirmed North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Pallishree Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4 Reaffirmed Pallishree Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4 Reaffirmed Patil Construction And Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Assigned Ltd R.R. Ornaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Riwasa Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 52.5 Reaffirmed S. V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2800 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd (increased from 210.00 CR) Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Scg Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Scg Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 422.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed Sterling Ceramics ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Suraksha Realty Ltd CP CARE A1+(SO) 500# Reaffirmed #Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL, guarantor). The guarantee is provided on joint and several basis along with Khyati Realtors Private Limited (KRPL; wholly owned subsidiary of LIFPL). Sujana Metal Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2691.3 Reaffirmed Shiva Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Suraksha Realty Ltd CP CARE A1+(SO) 650* Reaffirmed *Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from LIFPL. Suzuki Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 202.3 Reaffirmed Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 96.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.10.00 CR) Uttam Value Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 13900 Reaffirmed Um Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1000 Reaffirmed Universal Confectionery And Food ST Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Virendra & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 357 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 48.98 CR) Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61.6 Reaffirmed Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 385 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Bank Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) Reaffirmed programme Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) 20000 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd FD CARE AA (FD) 150 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AA+(FD) 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Jewelex (India) Pvt Ltd ST Instrument - - Withdrawal (Fixed Deposit Issue) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Grain Spirits Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended A To Z Logistics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended A.S. Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aakash Polyfilms Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Accord Mediplus Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone LtNCDs Issue* CARE AA+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed *backed by the escrow of entire receivables of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC; rated CARE AAA )for the single point mooring (SPM) facility of APSEZ Aditya Telelink Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ae Tollway Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 16500 Assigned @ backed by Irrevocable and unconditional Corporate Guarantee from IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to the effect that it shall provide an intere Agarwal Eductation And Research SocietBk Fac - - Suspended Agarwal Woven Polymers Bk Fac - - Suspended Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB (SO) 640 Reaffirmed Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac# CARE BBB (SO); 106.1 Reaffirmed Stable/CARE A3+(SO) #backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Ltd (AIDPL, rated CARE BBB; Stable/CARE A3+ Agroh Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Agroh Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB; 1200 Reaffirmed Stable/CARE A3+ Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 800 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB (SO) 550 Reaffirmed #backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Ltd (AIDPL, rated CARE BBB; Stable/CARE A3+ Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac# CARE BBB (SO); 33.3 Reaffirmed Stable/CARE A3+(SO) Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB(SO) 550 Reaffirmed #backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Ltd (AIDPL, rated CARE BBB; Stable/CARE A3+ Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac# CARE BBB(SO) 33.3 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) #backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Ltd (AIDPL, rated CARE BBB; Stable/CARE A3+ Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 855.5 Reaffirmed Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-; 65.3 Reaffirmed Stable/CARE A2+ Ajay Tube Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 95 Revised from CARE BB Aka Logistics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Alex Spectrum Radiation (P) Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ambica Agarbathies Aroma And IndustrieBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 107.1 Reaffirmed Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 305 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.25.50 crore) Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 47.5 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs# CARE A- (SO) - Assigned # Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs# CARE BB (SO) - Assigned # Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Anokhi Pahel Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Arani Agro Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ardent Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1500 Assigned Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ashirvad Impex Bk Fac Withdrawn Ashirwad Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Ashoka Oil Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Avadh Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended B. K. Roy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 190 Reaffirmed Bagherwal Electrodes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bank Of Baroda Basel III CARE AA; 15000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds issue# #includes green shoe option of Rs.1,000 crore. Bank Of Baroda Basel III CARE AA; 20000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds issue# #includes green shoe option of Rs.1,000 crore. Bank Of Baroda Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II)@ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Bank of Baroda's Bank Of Baroda Perpetual Bonds CARE AA+ 19117 Reaffirmed (Basel II)@ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Bank of Baroda's Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2607.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.245.74 CR) Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- 3750 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.345.00 CR) Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 757 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Barnala Builders & Property ConsultantBk Fac - - Suspended Benktesh Synth Processors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Berar Finance Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bhaktavatsalam Memorial Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Birbhum Chemicals And Fertilisers Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A- 660 Reaffirmed Bonnie Foi Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Borkhedi Wardner Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 183.2 Reaffirmed Borkhedi Wardner Pathways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 91 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bsr Diagnostic Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bsr Super Speciality Hospitals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Capital First Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4610.1 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 43500 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 79700 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd LT Subordinated Bk CARE AA+ 2750 Reaffirmed Fac Care Office Equipment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 650 Revised from CARE BBB- Care Office Equipment Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 150 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Century Textiles And Industry Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chl Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Classic Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Cmi Fpe Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Fund /CARE A2+ Based/NonFund Based Bk Fac) Convention Hotels India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Coral Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.5 Assigned Dargar Trading Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Das Processors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Dayanand Medical College & Hospital Bk Fac - - Suspended Managing Society Deligentia Energy & Infrastructure PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB - Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 720.6 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA+(SO) 5800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 280.00 ) * backed by letter of comfort from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) Diganta Mudrana Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Digital Subscriber Management & Bk Fac Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Divine Vidyut Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dlite Blocks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Duncans Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dynamic(Cg) Equipments Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 490 Revised from CARE BB- Eagle Infra India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1345 Revised from CARE BBB Eagle Infra India Ltd LT / ST Fac CARE BBB+; 3650 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Echanda Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk limits CARE BBB 5000 Reaffirmed Eduestate Bk Fac - - Suspended Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 16.8 Reaffirmed Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Emt Megatherm Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 157.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.1 CR) Emt Megatherm Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 250 Reaffirmed A4+ Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE A- (SO) 35.4 Assigned Etco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1405.6 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE A+ (SO) 1592.7 Assigned Essential Hospitality Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA (SO)* 1000 Assigned *based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism backed by Put Option which can be exercised on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL, rated CARE AAA/AA+) requiring DHFL to purchase the NCDs under certain stipulated events from the Investor at a Put Option Amount (i.e. Principal + Accrued Interest+ All other dues) within seven days Etco Denim Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 1129.9 Revised from CARE C/ CARE A4 Etco Denim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2464.5 Revised from CARE C Evershine Oleochem Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Excel Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 42.2 Reaffirmed Executive Trading Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Express Warehousing Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ezone Strips Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Family Credit Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed Programme Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 198 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2500 Revised from CARE BBB [Enhanced from 150 CR] Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB+ 750 Assigned Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE A- 410 Placed on credit watch Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE A- 1290 Placed on credit watch Gajraj Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Garve Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160 Revised from CARE B Gei Industrial Systems Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gemscab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 710.8 Reaffirmed General Optics (Asia) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 30.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.08 CR) General Optics (Asia) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 180 Reaffirmed A2+ Genesis Institute Of Medical Sciences Bk Fac Suspended Pvt Ltd Genius Propbuild Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gitansh International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Globeop Financial Services (India) PvtLT Instruments-NCD CARE BBB- 3000 Assigned Ltd (NCD) -Proposed issue Gnandrum Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Goel Roadways Bk Fac - - Suspended Gramco Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Granth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 454.5 Reaffirmed Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AAA (SO) 240 Reaffirmed ^ 'Provisional' rating has been assigned based on Letter of Comfort proposed to be provided by Grasim Industries Ltd for the given bank facilities. Final rating would be assigned on verification of the executed Letter of Comfort (LOC). Greenlam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2201.5 Revised from CARE A (reduced from Rs.230.50 CR) Grj Distributors And Developers Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Gujarat Cables And Enamelled Products Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 693.8 Reaffirmed Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+; 50.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Gurudev Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.66 CR) H L Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA - - Reaffirmed H.B. Ravi Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Haldyn Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 203 Assigned Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd NCD issue CARE AA(SO)@ 4750 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees by JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKLC, rated 'CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+') and structured payment mechanism. Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd NCD issue CARE AA(SO)@ 500 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees by JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKLC, rated 'CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+') and structured payment mechanism. Hari Machines Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Harsh Polymers Bk Fac Suspended Hind Charity Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Hitech Print Systems Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hriday Fincorp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Hriday Fincorp Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE BB 70 Assigned Hyderabad Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Icici Bank Additional Tier I CARE AA+ 35000 Assigned Bond (Basel III)# #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as mentioned below:  The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments.  The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, i.e., payment of such coupon is likely to result in losses during the current year, the balance of coupon payment may be made out of revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.  The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of the trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Icici Bank Unsecured CARE AAA 350000 Reaffirmed redeemable bonds (infrastructure bonds) Icici Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 169590 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 97500 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 13010 Reaffirmed (Basel II) Icici Bank Lower Tier II CARE AAA 1368 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Icici Bank Upper Tier II CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Icici Bank Unsecured CARE AAA 14410 Reaffirmed redeemable bonds (erstwhile ICICI Ltd.) Icici Bank Unsecured CARE AAA 870 Reaffirmed redeemable bonds Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Senior Bonds CARE AAA 72000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Sub. Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Idfc Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD issue CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Ikf Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A- (SO) Assigned Ikf Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A-(SO) 242.4 Assigned India Dairy Feeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended India Pesticides Ltd Bk Fac - FB - LT CARE A- 132 Revised from CARE BBB+ India Pesticides Ltd Bk Fac - Fund CARE A- /CARE 450 Revised from Based - LT/ST A2+ CARE BBB+ / -Working Capital Limit CARE A3+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Series A PTC CARE AAA(SO) 2090.6 Assigned Indian Additives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA; 40 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Indian Hospitex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB+ Indian Machine Tools Manufacturers' LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1840 Reaffirmed Association Indigo Multifab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indira Container Terminal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indostar Capital Finance Ltd LT debt programme CARE AA- 37500 Reaffirmed Inducto Steel Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Infutec Healthcare Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Intergold (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- - Reaffirmed Based) Irb Westcoast Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 14060 Reaffirmed @ backed by Irrevocable and unconditional Corporate Guarantee from IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to the effect that it shall provide an interest-free unsecured loan to meet shortfall in interest / debt servicing of the Loan from Scheduled Six-Laning Date(SSLD) till DSCR of 1.10x(without promoter support) is reached Isc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB; 60 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 21557.4 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE AA- 6650 Reaffirmed Debentures (NCD) (Aggregate) J.K. Cement Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debentures J.S. Woollen Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Jai Hind Sugar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jain Ispat Bk Fac - - Suspended Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 217863 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 53879.7 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs CARE D 27133.3 Reaffirmed (aggregate) IV, VIII, X, XI, XII, XIII Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - II - - Withdrawn Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - III - - Withdrawn Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 65500 Reaffirmed Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - IV CARE D 2119.5 Reaffirmed Jewel Star Bk Fac - - Suspended Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 18429 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA 1297.9 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT NCD (NCD) - CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Proposed Jogvick Manufacturing And Trading Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Johal & Company (Wine Sales) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jwalaji Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K. Ramachandra Rao Transmission And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Power Projects Pvt Ltd K.C. Educational And Social Welfare Bk Fac - - Suspended Society K.C. Hostel Bk Fac - - Suspended K.P. Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Kalka Home Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kandla Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kerala Balers Pvt Ltd Long/ ST term Bk CARE BB- 120 Revised from Fac CARE B+/A4 Khaitan Electricals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 462.9 Reaffirmed Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended King Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 570 Assigned Kiran Bawa Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kisan Oleochem & Derivatives Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kishan Agro Product LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.3 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kriday Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 900 Reaffirmed Krupadeep Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Compulsorily CARE AA+ (RPS) 30000 Reaffirmed Redeemable NonConvertible Cumulative PS L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 67250 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5750 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 76500 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 28000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 49500 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 95000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Bonds CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Last Mile Vas Management Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lavasa Corporation Ltd CCPS CARE C (SO) 5250 Revised from CARE B (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 3963.3 Reaffirmed Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 5478.1 Reaffirmed Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 963.9 Reaffirmed NCD I Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 2500 Reaffirmed NCD IV Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 1144.5 Reaffirmed NCD V Lemon Tree Land & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA - 2000 Reaffirmed Liz Traders And Agents Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 1500 Reaffirmed A1+ Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd M S Metals And Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A- 1600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25 crore) M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1800 Reaffirmed M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO); 300 Revised from CARE A- (SO) M. R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 808 Reaffirmed M. R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A4 M.B. Patil Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 295 Assigned Maa Tarini Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Madan'S Wine Stores Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7718.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.380.80 crore) Mahaan Proteins Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 647 Reaffirmed Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 60000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.5,000 crore) Maharashtra State Electricity Proposed NCD CARE A+ (SO); 5000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Proposed NCD CARE AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Proposed CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. Subordinated debt (public issue) Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Proposed CARE AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd. Subordinated debt Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 56800 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.3,715 crore] Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD issue -I CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD issue -II CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD issue -III CARE AA- 400 Reaffirmed Manawar Kukshi Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 540.4 Reaffirmed Mangalam Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 104.3 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.10.65 crore] Margdarshak Financial Services Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mariana Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Meghalaya Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 800 Reaffirmed Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4334.5 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 6736 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd A1+ Mercator Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11998.3 placed on credit watch with developing implications Mercator Ltd NCD CARE BBB 1500 placed on credit watch with developing implications Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 992 placed on credit watch with developing implications Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 420 Reaffirmed Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 300 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (Enhanced from Rs.25 crore) Meril Endo Surgery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 287.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.23.75 crore) Meril Endo Surgery Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 380 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) (Enhanced from Rs.33 crore) Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 360 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.30.90 crore) Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 590 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) (Enhanced from Rs.43 crore) Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 600 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.20 crore) Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 100 Assigned A2+ Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) (Enhanced from Rs.84 crore) Milestone Opportunities Fund 10 outstanding CARE AA+ - Assigned Minar Ispat Bk Fac - - Suspended Mitra Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1167.2 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Msm Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mukesh Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nand Infrastructure & Projects Bk Fac - - Suspended Narayan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Narsingh Ispat Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Narsingh Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nash Fashion (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended National Highways Authority Of India Proposed LT CARE AAA 550000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme for FY17 Navin Cotton Fiber Bk Fac - - Suspended Navjyot International Trading Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Needle Eye Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nidhi Ginning Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Noor Impex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-; 150 Assigned Stable/CARE A4 North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 670000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd Outstanding LT CARE AAA 275453.3Reaffirmed Bonds Ntpc Ltd LT Bonds program CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed for FY17 Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Orvi Design Studio Bk Fac - - Suspended P.S. Seth Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pack Paper Agencies Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 105 Reaffirmed A4 Paithan Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 436 Assigned (Enhanced from 25.00 CR) Pal Shellcast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Palette International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Pallishree Ltd. LT Bk Fac 'CARE A- 670 Reaffirmed Pallishree Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 670 Reaffirmed Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Parenteral Surgicals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Patil Construction And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2270 Assigned Ltd Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 199.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.63 CR) Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A2 Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.92 crore) Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 19.50 crore) Polestar Maritime Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1134.5 Assigned Polestar Maritime Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A156.9 Assigned Powerlite Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Pranaav Marathe Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Praveen Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 377.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 39.26 crore) Premier Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Princeton Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 75 crore) Printwell Offset Bk Fac - - Suspended Progressive Civil Construction Co. PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd. Promont Hillside Pvt Ltd NCD@ CARE AA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Tata Housing Development Co Limited Promont Hilltop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1250 Reaffirmed R.G.Shaw & Sons Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R.R. Ornaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.1 Reaffirmed Radhaballabh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Radhika Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended Rahul Cotton Factory Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rahul Pam Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajasthan Electronics And Instruments LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned Ltd Rajasthan Electronics And Instruments LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A3+ Rajeshree Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rajeshree Cotex Long -term/ST Fac CARE BB-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 Rajeshree Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Rajgad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajsamadhiyala Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Rajsamadhiyala Spintex Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 300 Assigned A4+ Rama Power And Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ramdev Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 258.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 26.99 CR) Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rasoya Proteins Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ratnamani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Real Strips Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Reliance Capital Ltd Sub-ordinated Debt CARE AA+ 20000 Continues on "credit watch" Reliance Capital Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AAA 250000 Continues on "credit watch" Reliance Capital Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AAA10000 Continues on Debentures "credit watch" Reliance Home Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds -Private Placement Reliance Home Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds -Public issue Reliance Home Finance Ltd LT debt CARE AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd NCDs public issue CARE AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd Subordinate debt CARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD AA+3000 Reaffirmed Protected Market Linked Debentures Riwasa Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 139.9 Reaffirmed Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ruchi Worldwide Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S. V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2072.4 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd (reduced from 292.24 CR) Sachika Trading Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Salsan Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230.4 Reaffirmed Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarvodaya Agrotech (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarvottam Realcon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Satyanarayan Tea Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Savitribai Phule Shikshan Prasarak Bk Fac - - Suspended Mandal Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 981.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 110.50 CR) Shanti Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.8 Assigned Shiva Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 454.4 Revised from CARE BB Shivom Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 450 Revised from CARE BB- Shlogam Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac 'CARE D 300 Reaffirmed Shree Bhavani Cleaning Bk Fac - 50 Withdrawn Shree Bhimeshwari Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Siddhivinayak Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Agrawal Education And Welfare Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Society Shri Krishna Cold Storage Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Muniveer Spinning Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Murlidhar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB (SO) 453.5 Assigned # The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Khedut Solvexp Private Limited (KS Shri Uma Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Simplex Castings Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sinhgad Technocal Education Society Bk Fac Suspended Sitaram Gems Bk Fac - - Suspended Sitaram Maharaj Sakhar Karkhana Bk Fac - - Suspended (Khardi) Ltd Slec Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 Revised from CARE BB- Sm Jdb Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Smart Value Homes (Boisar) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Smart Value Homes (Peenya Project) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sms Polymers Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Sneh Sadan Traders And Agents Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 2750 Reaffirmed A1+ Solapur Yedeshi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 910 Reaffirmed @backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee provided by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to the effect that it shall provide int South Eastern Carriers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended South India Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49 Assigned Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3565.6 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST CP/ICD ProgrammeCARE A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-ICARE AA 43230 Revised from CARE AA+ Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AA 30000 Revised from Programme-II CARE AA+ Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AA 60000 Revised from Programme-III CARE AA+ Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AA 20000 Revised from Programme-IV CARE AA+ Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AA 20000 Assigned Programme-V Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Public CARE AA 10000 Revised from Deposit Programme CARE AA+ Sterling Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 57.2 Reaffirmed Sterling Ceramics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ ; 7.5 Reaffirmed Stable/CARE A4+ Sujana Metal Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 17018.4 Reaffirmed Sukavala Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3967.5 Assigned Sundaram Jewelry Bk Fac - - Suspended Surana Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd Series A PTC CARE A-(SO) 461.8 Assigned Sushil Udyog Bk Fac - - Suspended Suzuki Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1438.7 Reaffirmed Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Tantia Raxaultollway Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 10600 Reaffirmed A1+ Tata Value Homes Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Value Homes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Tata Value Homes Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Tatva Global Environment (Deonar) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tcpl Packaging Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tcpl Packaging Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 420 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.45.75 CR) The Alleppey Co. Ltd Long -term/ST Bk CARE BB- 207 Revised from Fac CARE B+/A4 Thermo Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-; 10 Assigned Stable/CARE A4 Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) ^360 Reaffirmed ^Credit enhancement in the form of an irrevocable standby letter of credit (SBLC) from Bank of Sharjah. Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 235.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-; 55 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A4 Titan Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1310 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+; 144.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.63cr) Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+; 7230 Reaffirmed Positive /CARE A3+ Trinity Beverages Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ullattil Hotels & Spa Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Um Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 65.00 CR) Universal Confectionery And Food LT Bk Fac CARE B 11.8 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Universal Stainless LT Bk Fac CARE B 87.5 Reaffirmed U-Phase Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 943.1 Reaffirmed Usher Agro Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCDs (Proposed) CARE A 160 Assigned Uttam Value Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6400.7 Reaffirmed Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vaswani Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vedant Starch Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Veekay Plast Bk Fac - - Suspended Vgp Marine Kingdom Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vijaydeep Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vilas Javdekar Eco Shelters Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Virendra & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.50 CR) Visa Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Visa Steel Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 13.46 CR) Vnr Enterprise Bk Fac - - Suspended Vnr Enterprise Bk Fac - - Suspended Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 28.9 Revised from B+ Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 10 Revised/ A4 reaffirmed from B+/A4 Western Agri Food Park Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Whistle Media Networks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Yashas Frp Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Yogiraj Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Yogiraj Ginning And Oil Industries PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 155 Reaffirmed Ltd Zicom Electronic Security System Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)