Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Arc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4000 Revised from CARE A2+ Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Proposed CP Issue* CARE A1 500 Assigned *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40000 Revised to Ltd CARE D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Arc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Anushree Sarees Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Aurangabad City Water Utility Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Colour Creation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 487.9 Revised from CARE BB- Core Hotel Ventures Pvt Ltd Debentures-NCD - - Withdrawn Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5869.2 Revised from CARE A- Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd NCDs CARE A 2500 Revised from CARE A- Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 660 Revised from CARE A-/A2+ Hiraco Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Jaigad Power Transco Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 2624 Revised to CARE A Jaigad Power Transco Ltd. LT Bk Fac CC CARE A+ 150 Revised to CARE A Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shendra Green Energy Ltd Fund Based - LT-TL - - Withdrawn Shendra Green Energy Ltd Fund Based - LT-CC - - Withdrawn Shendra Green Energy Ltd Non-Fund Based - - - Withdrawn ST-LOC The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd Proposed LT CARE AAA 5000 Assigned NonConvertible Debenture The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac (BG)CARE AAA 500 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD -1 CARE AAA 4750 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD -2 CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD -3 CARE AAA 4600 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD -4 CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD -5 CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD -6 CARE AAA 4000 Reaffirmed The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20000 Revised to Ltd CARE D Velox Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.6 Revised from CARE B Velox Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A417.5 Revised from /Shortterm Bk Fac CARE B / CARE A4 West Inn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)