Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 190 Reaffirmed Bhel Electrical Machines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Revised from CARE A3+ Black Diamond Explosives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 476 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 370 Reaffirmed Flash Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1470 Reaffirmed Indomet Steel Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.3 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 Reaffirmed Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A3+ 430 Reaffirmed Moksh Agarbatti Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sami Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1320 Revised from CARE A2 Tesla Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Venture LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 59.5 Assigned A4 Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE BB+ Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 150 Revised from /Shortterm Bk Fac A4 CARE BB+/CARE A4 Asps Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4.9 Reaffirmed Bhel Electrical Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Revised from CARE BBB Biostadt India Ltd Long/ST Fund/NonFB CARE A /CARE A11000 Reaffirmed Working Capital limits Black Diamond Explosives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed Devanshi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Flash Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 880 Reaffirmed Heritage Max Realtech Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE BB- 4000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Indo Mim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3734 Assigned Indo Mim Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 879.5 Assigned A1+ Indomet Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.4 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Sewa Sansthan LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jiya Eco Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 96.2 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 120.8 Reaffirmed Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFB CARE BBB+ 522.6 Reaffirmed Moksh Agarbatti Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132.4 Reaffirmed Oswal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 420 Assigned Oswal Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 720 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Revised from Ltd CARE B- Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries NCDs CARE BB- 978.6 Revised from Ltd CARE B- Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Ltd Rasa Autocom Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Ratnagiri Gas And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 77736.8 Reaffirmed Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A3+ Reddy Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1748.9 Reaffirmed S.R. Trust LT Bk Fac CARE A- 846.4 Reaffirmed Sami Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 181 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shavyaa Geotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ - Revised from CARE B Shavyaa Geotex LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE - LT Revised Fac A4 from CARE B/ ST assigned Shiva Shakti Sugars Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2321.6 Revised from CARE B Slk Trade Linc LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 125 Assigned A4 Sri Anjaneya Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 348 Revised from CARE B+ Tesla Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Tesla Transformers Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1285 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4394.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)