Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allanasons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1400.00crs) Amcon Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Bhagawati Estate Warehouse ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed (Ashoknagar) (enhanced from 1.60cr) Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 180 Assigned Caprihans India Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 202.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 17.25 crore) Exel Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 551.5 Reaffirmed Jsw Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Ju Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40cr) Kilpest India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Mantena Infra Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Nandan Petrochem Ltd ST- CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Non-fundbased-BG Natraj Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 765 Reaffirmed Shri Amol Agrawal ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42 Reaffirmed Silver Star Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A2 180 Reaffirmed Sita Ram & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed Subharti Kkb Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 625 Reaffirmed Virtue Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 970 Revised from CARE A Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 785 Revised from A1+ CARE A/ CARE A1 Agrawal Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Agrawal Automobiles LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 2 Reaffirmed A4 Amcon Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Bhagawati Estate Warehouse Long -term Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.3 Reaffirmed (Ashoknagar) (reduced from 4.55cr) Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7820 Reaffirmed Caprihans India Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 10 Reaffirmed (FB) A2+ (Reduced from 5.00 crore) Dasve Hospitality Institutes Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawal (reduced from 23.97cr) Exel Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 70 Reaffirmed Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Revised from CARE BBB- Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 640 Revised from A4 CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Gvk Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 24000 Reaffirmed Gvk Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 405 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Ring Road Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2651.3 Reaffirmed Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 970 Revised from CARE A Igarashi Motors India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 785 Revised from A1+ CARE A/ CARE A1 J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 496.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.56 crore) Jsw Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1160 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 127 crore) Ju Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kilpest India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Long Term Non-Convertible Debenture LT NCD CARE A+ 2410 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 262 crores) Mantena Infra Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Revised from CARE BBB Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Nandan Petrochem Ltd LT Bk FacFB-CC CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd LT Bk FacFB- TL CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd LT Bk FacFB - CARE BB+ 30 Assigned Proposed Natraj Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.5 Assigned Pioneer Builderrs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from 69.00crs) Radiant Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 65 Assigned A4 Robo Silicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Assigned Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 34242.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3,794.71 crore) Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 64909.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6,931.40 crore) Ruchi Worldwide Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 8350 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1,200.00 crore) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 22000 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 180 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 515 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 262.8 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 464.4 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE A- 70^ Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD - Subordinated CARE BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Debentures Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Preference Share CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Capital Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 215 Reaffirmed Shri Amol Agrawal LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Reaffirmed Sita Ram & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Subharti Kkb Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 256.5 Reaffirmed Subharti Kkb Charitable Trust LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 207.6 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Supersonic Distributors And Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Swaraj Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225.7 Reaffirmed Tarapore And Company LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Ujjwal Luxury Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 124.1 Reaffirmed Virtue Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.