Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Carbo Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 75 Removed from credit watch Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Reaffirmed Ganesh Grains Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 37.5 Revised from CARE A2 enhanced from Rs.2.75 crore Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Non-FB CARE A4 750 Reaffirmed reduced from 79.0 CR Jk Agri Genetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Maithan Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.2.0 crore Pack Print Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Premco Rail Engineers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 467.4 Reaffirmed reduced from 49.99 CR Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sarthak Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Scotts Garments Ltd ST Bk Fac FB CARE A3+ 3540 Reaffirmed enhanced from 324.85 CR Scotts Garments Ltd ST Bk Fac Non-FB CARE A3+ 583 Reaffirmed Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Reaffirmed Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 750 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) T&T Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 750 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.70 crore Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3539.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from 351.96 CR Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) -- Withdrawal Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawal (Non-fund based) Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) -- Withdrawal Anand Carbo Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Arisudana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 843.4 Reaffirmed enhanced from 75.95 CR Balu Iron And Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1000 Assigned Banasthali Vidyapith LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 128.8 Reaffirmed reduced from 16.51 CR Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8715 Removed from credit watch reduced from 1,239.50 CR Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 154 Removed from credit watch Bhumika Egg Educing Valley LT Bk Fac CARE B- 60.6 Assigned Blp Wind Project (Amberi) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 878.3 Reaffirmed reduced from 94.39 CR Ebell Fashions Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 215 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of J. M. Hosiery & Co. Ltd. Ecohomes Townships Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 307.5 Reaffirmed Etawah-Chakeri (Kanpur) Highway Pvt LtLT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 15447.2 Revised from CARE BBB- reduced from 1550 CR Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.1 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 153 Reaffirmed Ganesh Grains Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1484.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ enhanced from Rs.138.94 crore Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Highend Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 373 Reaffirmed Jk Agri Genetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 919.4 Reaffirmed Maithan Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 511.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.42.40 crore Medica Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 924.4 Reaffirmed reduced from 93.53 CR Mumbai Products (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from 7.92 CR Natraj Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 180 Reaffirmed Nsl Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1908.2 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.3 Reaffirmed Reduced by 20.50 CR Padam Shree Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed enhanced from 13.50 CR Pennar Renewables Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 1000 Assigned New Era Enviro Ventures (Karimnagar) Pvt Ltd) Premco Rail Engineers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 114 Reaffirmed Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed S. D. International LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 100 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of J. M. Hosiery & Co. Ltd Sanwariyaji Synthetics LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 223.4 Revised from CARE BB enhanced from 11 CR Sarthak Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Scotts Garments Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB 692.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from 99.88 CR Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 222.1 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 973.3 Reaffirmed Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed based) Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 6250 Reaffirmed based) Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB/ A3 Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 110 Reaffirmed Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 90 Reaffirmed based) Ssk Retails Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed based) T&T Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.15 crore Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1792.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from 143.13 CR Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1570 Reaffirmed Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 180 Reaffirmed reduced from 56 CR West Bengal Hosiery Park InfrastructurLT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 