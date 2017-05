Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bmd Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Bmd Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Chemical Process Equipment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 190 Revised from CARE A3+ Chimique India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1006 Reaffirmed Elec Steel Processing Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.10crs) Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5410 Reaffirmed Essencia Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Revised from CARE A3 Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3810 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 297crs) Global Nonwoven Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 650 Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Heeru Corrosion Protection Services ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Jiya Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.7 Assigned Mtc Business Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 4935.8 Reaffirmed Neilsoft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Reaffirmed Neo Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed Peermade Development Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 + 60 Reaffirmed Shree Contractor ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Reaffirmed Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd (FormerlST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO)* 605 Reaffirmed Known As Sova Ispat Ltd) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited Details of instruments/facilities in Annexure-1 The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed True Value Homes (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarish Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Aarish Solar Power Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Aashman Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) Aashman Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8986.4 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A- 1230.5 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A- 350 Assigned NonConvertible Debt Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Unsecured CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II Debt Bhawariya Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2crs) Bhawariya Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 130 Suspension A4 revoked and Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.50 crs) Bmd Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 555 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.60.00 crore) Bmd Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1558 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Revised from CARE BBB+ Chimique India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdST Bk FacCredit - - Withdrawn Exposure Limit@ @CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the short term facility- Credit Exposure Limit, with immediate effect, as the company has not availed the said facility. Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 830.8 Reaffirmed Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2840 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Divyesh Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Divyesh Power Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Elec Steel Processing Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 96.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.95crs) Elena Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Elena Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Emerge Glass India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1035 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ (enhanced from 85.00crs) Essel Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2800 Reaffirmed Essencia Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - ; 100 Reaffirmed Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Revised from CARE BBB- Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 370 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 84.89 crs) Geofast Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Global Nonwoven Ltd LT Bk Fac - 3500.8 Withdrawn Global Nonwoven Ltd ST Bk Fac - 240 Withdrawn Global Nonwoven Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 2808.9 Assigned Greenko Bagewadi Wind Energies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 105.9 Reaffirmed Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 72.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Heeru Corrosion Protection Services LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds - - Withdrawn Jiya Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.7 Assigned Meenakshi Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1590.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 208.85crs) Mewar Polytex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3.4 Reaffirmed Mewar Polytex Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A3+ Mtc Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 575 Reaffirmed Mtc Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A- 308.2 Reaffirmed Neilsoft Ltd LT Bk Facility - TL- - Withdrawn Neilsoft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Neo Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 872.5 Reaffirmed Neo Metaliks Ltd Long /ST Fac CARE BBB- 75* Reaffirmed /CARE A3 * Within the maximum permissible bank finance of Rs.58.65 crore Omkar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Peermade Development Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 117 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.42 crore) Perla Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Plasti Weave Industries Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 23.6 Reaffirmed Plasti Weave Industries Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 75 Reaffirmed A3+ Pratyash Renewable Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Pratyash Renewable Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Precious Energy Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 1050.4 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 118.63 crs) Rayalaseema Wind Energy Company Pvt LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Rohtak Panipat Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9707.2 Reaffirmed Sei Baskara Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Sei Baskara Power Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Sei Enerstar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Sei Enerstar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Sei Mihir Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Sei Mihir Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Shree Balaji Agrotech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.7 Assigned Shree Balakrishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 205 Reaffirmed Shree Contractor LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 4100 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltd A4 Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 2483.6 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Shreyas Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Shreyas Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A3 Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB; 204.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.54crs) Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 1281.7 Reaffirmed (Formerly Known As Sova Ispat Ltd) (enhanced from 75crs)/ *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited Details of instruments/facilities in Annexure-1 Sneha Kinetic Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9.1 Reaffirmed Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A3+ Swasti Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tejraj Promoters And Builders LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tejraj Promoters And Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4250 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd Proposed Non- CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Convertible Debentures The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AA+ 12860 Reaffirmed Debentures The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE BBB 2000 Reaffirmed True Value Homes (India) Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE B 2000 Reaffirmed Uma Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 854.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 94.88 crs) Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 400 Revised from CARE BBB Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE D 550 Revised from CARE A3 Varron Auto Kast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1550 Revised from CARE BBB- Varron Auto Kast Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac(Fund CARE D 3220 Revised from Based) CARE BBB-/A3 Varron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 179.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Varron Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 1091 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Varron Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE D 1428 Revised from CARE A3 Vyshali Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Zuvan Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 2580 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Zuvan Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 