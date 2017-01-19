Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 20$ Reaffirmed $ Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Essencia Beverages Private Limited (EBPL, rated: CARE BBB-; Stable/CARE A3) and Transways Exim Private Limited (TEPL, rated: CARE BBB-; Stable/CARE A3), for the debt servicing obligation of the entire bank facilities. Both of such guarantor companies have extended separate corporate guarantees for the entire bank facilities of Alpha Malts Private Limited (AMPL). Araxxa Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.5 Assigned Bharat Insecticides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Insecticides Ltd CP Issue# CARE A1+ 200 Assigned #carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Bharat Rasayan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.70.00 crore) Bharat Rasayan Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd CP Issue# CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed #carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company.(enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore) Br Agrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.00 CR) Br Agrotech Ltd CP Issue# CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed #carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Creative Garments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 339.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.95 CR) Creative Portico Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 103.7 Reaffirmed Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 220 Reaffirmed Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.10 crore) Ikf Finance Ltd CP Backed by Stand CARE A1+(SO) 750 Reaffirmed by LOC (SBLC) from Central Bk of India@ @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable stand by letter of comfort (SBLC) by Central Bank of India (rated 'CARE AA-; Negative' for Lower Tier II Bonds and 'CARE A+; Negative' for Upper Tier II Bonds). Ikf Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Ikf Finance Ltd CP CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Imc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Inmark Retail Pvt Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A3+(SO) 20 Reaffirmed Kn Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 690 Reaffirmed Liberty Shoes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 310 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.29.00 crore) Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1110 Revised from CARE A2+ Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 850 Revised from Ltd CARE A2+ Manaksia Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1675 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.181.00 crore) Modern Automotives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Parason Machinery India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 106.7 Reaffirmed Polyplex Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Raj West Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4100 Reaffirmed Raj West Power Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2000 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd CP CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Shiv Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.7 Assigned Soccer International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 190 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 17 CR) Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.75 CR) Srm Institute Of Science & Technology ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6000 Reaffirmed Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 520 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Texport Syndicate India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 290 Reaffirmed Transways Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4 Reaffirmed Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 160 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Reliance Retail Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA(FD) 2000 Reaffirmed Program (Jewellery Purchase Scheme) Trancity Finance Ltd Medium Term CARE B+(FD) 30 Reaffirmed Instrument-Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 146 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00 cr) Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 333.9$ Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.86 CR) $ Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Essencia Beverages Private Limited (EBPL,rated: CARE BBB-; Stable/CARE A3) and Transways Exim Private Limited (TEPL, rated: CARE BBB-; Stable/CARE A3), for the debt servicing obligation of the entire bank facilities. Both of such guarantor companies have extended separate corporate guarantees for the entire bank facilities of Alpha Malts Private Limited (AMPL). Araxxa Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Ashley Powertrain Ltd (Erstwhile NissaLT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ashok Leyland Powertrain Ltd) Avirat Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 177.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.98 CR) Avr Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 385 Reaffirmed Bharat Insecticides Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20 crore) Bharat Rasayan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1063.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.124.35 crore) Br Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.00 CR) Colourtex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 502.5 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 71.14 CR) Colourtex Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 3700 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Creative Garments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 32 Assigned Creative Garments Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 960 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 66.00 CR) Creative Portico Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed (reduced from 120.00 CR) Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 1775 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (enhanced from 121.50 CR) Dighi Oil Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 521.3 Reaffirmed Energy Efficiency Services Ltd NCD issue (NCD -I) CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Energy Efficiency Services Ltd NCD issue (NCD - CARE AA 5000 Assigned II) Energy Efficiency Services Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA / 10000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.91 crore) Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE BBB 245 Reaffirmed Fundbased- TL (enhanced from 18.50 CR) Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed Fundbased- CC Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac- CARE BBB /CARE 6915 Reaffirmed Non-FB A3 (enhanced from 621.50 CR) Ikf Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A- 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 425 CR) Ikf Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 3010 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 276 CR) Ikf Finance Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE A- 35 Reaffirmed Ikf Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCD)CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed Imc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7897.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70.92 CR) Imc Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+(Is) - Reaffirmed Inmark Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB(SO) 181.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.45 CR) Inmark Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFB CARE BBB(SO) 60 Reaffirmed Josco Bullion Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 620 Assigned Josco Fashion Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1435 Assigned Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2050 Reaffirmed Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 935.5 Continues to be on credit watch Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 136.1 Continues to (Subordinate Debt) be on credit watch Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Continues to /CARE A3 be on credit watch Kn Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 11.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.90 crores) Kn Resources Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Lakshmi Vacuum Heat Treaters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.14 CR) Liberty Shoes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1516.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.146.80 crore) Madhav Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.59.00 crore) Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 625 Revised from Ltd CARE A- (reduced from Rs.67.50 crore) Manaksia Steels Ltd CP - Standalone* - - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs.30.0 crore) Manaksia Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Modern Automotives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 183.1 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 300 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ National Housing Bank Market Borrowing CARE AAA 52450 Reaffirmed Programme National Housing Bank Deposits CARE AAA 120000 Reaffirmed (Rs.10,000 crore under RHF and Rs.2000 crore under UHF)* RHF - Rural Housing Fund; UHF - Urban Housing Fund, renamed as Funds for Affordable Housing to Urban Poor/EWS/LIG . Parason Machinery India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed Polyplex Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Revised from CARE A Pushpa Goyal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned R M Metals LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 70 Assigned CARE A4 Raj West Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 40033.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5117.60 crore) Ratnachintamani Metalloys Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 80 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 21539.4 Removed from credit watch; Rating Revised from CARE BBB+ Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(*) CARE AA(SO) 2900 Assigned Santaram Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28 Reaffirmed Santaram Spinners Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 80 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Shiv Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42.8 Assigned Soccer International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 102.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8.16 CR) Soccer International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 510 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (Enhanced from 39 CR) Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 CR) Srg Securities Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.5 Reaffirmed Srm Institute Of Science & Technology LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9226.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 734.73 CR) Supreme Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 280 Reaffirmed Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 900 Reaffirmed based) Tata Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 228000 Revised from CARE AA+ Tata Steel Ltd NCD CARE AA 7151 Revised from CARE AA+ Tata Steel Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 22750 Revised from Issue CARE AA Texport Syndicate India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 487.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 43.50 CR) Texport Syndicate India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 712.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 The Josco Fashion Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 835 Assigned Transways Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 194 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.40 crore) Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 840 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Reduced from 99 CR) Valliammai Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)