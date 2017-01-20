Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balasore Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 411.7 Revised from CARE A4 Bp Ergo Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Budge Budge Refineries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non - - Withdrawn Fund based Cuarzo ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5crs)@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Private Limited and Orient Glazes Private Limited together referred to as Nahar group Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Durgapur Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Eita India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Modern Insulators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Revised from CARE A4 Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 - Saga Automotive India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Waaree Energies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1145 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balasore Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 490.4 Revised from CARE BB Bp Ergo Ltd LT Bk FacFB CARE BBB-: 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.23 crore) Bridge And Roof Co. (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 14650 Revised from CARE AA- Bridge And Roof Co. (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 350 Revised from A1+ CARE AA- Budge Budge Refineries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Holding Ltd NCD issue -1 CARE AAA (SO) 6000@ Continues on credit watch @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Business Broadcast News Holding Ltd NCD issue -2 CARE AAA (SO) 3000@ Continues on credit watch @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund - - Withdrawn based Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL - - Withdrawn Castle Liquors Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Revised from CARE BBB- Cuarzo LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 77.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.37crs)@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Private Limited and Orient Glazes Private Limited together referred to as Nahar group Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 708.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 86.52 crs) Dtdc Express Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1000 Assigned Dtdc Express Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 110 Assigned A1 Durgapur Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 235.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28.30crs) Eita India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Essel Gwalior Shivpuri Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 10900 Reaffirmed Ltd Essel Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 2946 Reaffirmed Mangal Shanti Development Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B- 84.3 Revised from CARE D Modern Insulators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 950 Revised from CARE BB+ Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 71.3 Withdrawn Mukarba Chowk-Panipat Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 13750 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 266.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4crs) Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 450 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 25crs) Rambhajo'S LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Reaffirmed Saga Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 212.1 Reaffirmed Sharda Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.00 crs) Waaree Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1241.1 Revised from CARE BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 