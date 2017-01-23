Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 69.1 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 6.63 CR) Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Reaffirmed Agrawal Roadlines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Axis Electrical Components (I) Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A2 60 Assigned Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Caparo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1005 Reaffirmed Caparo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1005 Reaffirmed (reduced from 118.50 CR) Caparo Maruti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 437.5 Revised from CARE A1 Caparo Maruti Ltd Proposed CP CARE A2+ 300 Revised from CARE A1 Cords Cable Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 202.5 Reaffirmed Creative Casual India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 30* Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable joint and several corporate guarantee provided by Creative Garments Pvt. Ltd (CGPL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+) and Creative Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd (CTMPL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+) to the lenders of the company . Ctx Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 215 Reaffirmed Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Db Corp. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2027.5 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd CP@ CARE A1+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed @The rating of the CP issue of Indiabulls Properties Private Limited (IPPL) is based on the credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Comfort given by IBREL stating that IBREL would ensure that IPPL honour all the short-term financial obligations under the aforesaid CP issuance in full and timely manner. Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdCP@ CARE A1+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed @The rating of the CP issue of Indiabulls Properties Private Limited (IPPL) is based on the credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Comfort given by IBREL stating that IBREL would ensure that IPPL honour all the short-term financial obligations under the aforesaid CP issuance in full and timely manner. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1250 Assigned Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd ^CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed ^backed by undertaking given by the company stating that the company would maintain cash and cash equivalents and undrawn facility limits in the company or its subsidiaries to the extent of 60% of the amount of CP issued during the tenure of the CP . J. V. Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jmc Projects (India) Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed out of working capital limits) Kic Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Magadh Micro Towers And Transmission ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magadh Micro Towers And Transmission ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Maruthi Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits Magma Fincorp Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 99 Assigned Pims Medical And Education Charitable ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Society Psn Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 72.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.25 CR) Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Roop Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 229.7 Reaffirmed Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1942.9 Reaffirmed Serum Institute Of India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6440 Reaffirmed Shakti Precision Components (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3280 Reaffirmed (reduced from 333.00 CR) Shiva Industrial Security Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 1,500 CR] Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Spring Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 500 Revised from CARE A3(SO) Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1270 Reaffirmed Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 108.5 Reaffirmed Teeknits ST Bk Fac CARE A4 74 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4755 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.367.00 Crore) Vallabh Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jmc Projects (India) Ltd FD* - - Withdrawn * Withdrawal on full redemption Spring Infradev Ltd FD CARE BB+(FD) 600 Revised from CARE BBB-(FD) (enhanced from Rs.40 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 100 Revised from CARE A Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Revised from CARE BB- Agrawal Roadlines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.11.50 crore) Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1487.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 126.11 CR) Axis Electrical Components (I) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A- 130 Assigned Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed based) Caparo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1915.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 269.38 CR) Caparo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1915.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 269.38 CR) Caparo Maruti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1157.2 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from136.19 CR) Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac# - - Withdrawn #CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long term bank facilities (term loan) of Cords Cable Industries Limited with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said facility with no amount being outstanding under the facility as on date. Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 460 Reaffirmed Cords Cable Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1520 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Creative Casual India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 70* Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable joint and several corporate guarantee provided by Creative Garments Pvt. Ltd (CGPL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+) and Creative Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd (CTMPL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+) to the lenders of the company . Ctx Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 240.5 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.37.75 CR) Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Db Corp. Ltd CP - - Withdrawn Db Corp. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1927.6 Reaffirmed Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 470 Reaffirmed A4+ Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads LtdNCD CARE AAA(SO) 5760 Reaffirmed Hetero Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 38764.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1874.65 CR) Hetero Labs Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 12500 Reaffirmed A1+ Hetero Med Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1570 Reaffirmed Hetero Wind Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 2506.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 265.21 CR) Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 20499.6*Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) to the lenders/debenture trustee of the company for repayment obligation . Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 887.6*^ Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) to the lenders/debenture trustee of the company for repayment obligation ^Final rating on execution of corporate guarantee deed . Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO) 3200* Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) to the lenders/debenture trustee of the company for repayment obligation . Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 10605.2*Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) to the lenders/debenture trustee of the company for repayment obligation . Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1517.8* Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) to the lenders/debenture trustee of the company for repayment obligation . Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn@ @rating is withdrawn to NCDs of Rs.250 crore as the same is fully repaid and there is no outstanding against the same. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4787.3 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD CARE AA- 21000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD CARE AA (SO)* 2250 Reaffirmed *The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) equivalent to at least 25.50% of the outstanding amount of the NCDs to be maintained in the form of "AAA" rated bonds/"AAA" rated Bank's Fixed deposits till the tenure of the bonds, liened to the Trustees of the NCD issue. J. V. Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 540 Reaffirmed Jmc Projects (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6873.2 Reaffirmed Jmc Projects (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 25755 Reaffirmed A1+ Kic Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 225 Reaffirmed (reduced from 36.25 CR) Lakshmi Vacuum Heat Treaters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.14 CR) Ludhiana Talwandi Toll Roads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 5239.5 Reaffirmed Magadh Micro Towers And Transmission LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magadh Micro Towers And Transmission LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured - - Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable - - Withdrawn Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 1125 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE A+ 675 Withdrawn Debt Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 76876.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7,429.43 CR) Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 7743 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4598 Reaffirmed Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1871 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 4050 Reaffirmed A1+ Maruthi Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 56.5 Reaffirmed Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 28.1 Assigned Plascom Industries Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 183 Assigned Pn Clean Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 992.4 Reaffirmed Pn Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 478.9 Reaffirmed Prime Focus Ltd LT Bk Fac - SBLC CARE AAA(SO) 750@ Continues on "credit watch" @ to be Backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Reliance Capital Limited. Psn Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Revised from CARE BBB Raajratna Ventures Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 420 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ravani Realters LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1250 Assigned Republic Auto Sales LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Roop Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 683.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 67.24 CR) Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2868.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 310.19 CR) Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1135.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 120.49 CR) Serum Institute Of India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 16361 Reaffirmed A1+ Shakti Precision Components (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 775.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 86.68 CR) Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 375 Reaffirmed Shiva Industrial Security Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BB 126.9 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Shree Sita Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 126.2 Assigned Shree Sita Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Shreegluco Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1180 Revised from CARE B+ Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 43.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.91 CR) Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 189.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 17.00 CR) Sparsh Hospitals & Critical Care Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.4 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 9.00 CR) Suncity Constructwell Pvt Ltd LT Instrument 1@ - - Withdrawn @ Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Suncity Projects Private Limited rated 'CARE BBB- / CARE A3' reaffirmed in December-2016. Suncity Constructwell Pvt Ltd LT Instrument 2@ CARE BBB-(SO) 300 Reaffirmed @ Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Suncity Projects Private Limited rated 'CARE BBB- / CARE A3' reaffirmed in December-2016. Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 17.36 CR) Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed Teeknits LT Bk Fac CARE BB 0.9 Assigned Titagarh Singapore Pte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 1200 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2750 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.184.00 Crore) Universal Cables Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 40 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.2.00 Crore) Vallabh Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.5 Assigned Vanan Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vijayanag Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73 Assigned Waaree Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 173.5 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) (reduced from 18.60 CR),*backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Waaree Energies Limited. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)